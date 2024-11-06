Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Maryland Terrapins In Autzen Stadium

Ducks Digest

The Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins in Autzen Stadium on Saturday, November 9. What color do Oregon fans wear? The Ducks color schedule encourages fans to wear green for the Big Ten game. With College Football Playoff implications, can coach Dan Lanning and quarterback Dillon Gabriel lead the Ducks to another victory to remain undefeated?

Nov 2, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks cheerleader cheers in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
With major College Football Playoff and Big Ten conference implications on the line, the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the unranked Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, November 9 at 4 p.m. PT.

It is a momentous matchup for the undefeated Ducks, who have a chance to become 10-0 with a victory. Oregon has owned a 10-0 record only two times before, in 2012 and 2010.

The Ducks are one of five remaining undefeated teams in the country and have three games left in the regular season. Win out and Oregon is playing in the Big Ten Championship game on December 7, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana.

Oregon fans are encouraged to wear green on Saturday vs. Maryland in Autzen Stadium.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) receives flowers leis from family before a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes a
Here is the full “color schedule” for which colors fans should wear to each game in Oregon’s inaugural season in the Big Ten conference.

November 9th vs. Maryland - Wear Green

November 16th @ Wisconsin - Wear White

November 30th vs. Washington - Wear Green

*Home games in bold

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) runs the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second hal
HOW TO WATCH: The Ducks (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) and Maryland Terrapins (4-4, 1-4 Big Ten) kick off at 4 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium on Nov. 9. The TV broadcast for the game is Big Ten Network.

Good news, the broadcast dispute between Comcast/Xfinity and the Big Ten Network is over. Meaning, Oregon fans with Comcast/Xfinity should be able to watch the game.

FUN FACT: It is the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

POLLS: Oregon is ranked No. 1 in the AP poll and Maryland is unranked. UO is 8-1 all-time when ranked No. 1. Maryland is unranked

DID YOU KNOW? Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel leads the nation with a 77.0 completion percentage.

RECORD WATCH: Gabriel enters Saturday with 177 career total touchdowns, just one away from tying and two away from breaking Case Keenum's all-time NCAA record of 178.

Oregon running back Jordan James warms up as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini Saturda
RECORD WATCH PT. 2: Oregon running back Jordan James needs 83 more rushing yards to reach 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. It'd mark the 28th 1,000-yard rushing season in Oregon history.

RECORDS: OREGON DUCKS (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten)vs. MARYLAND TERRAPINS (4-4, 1-4 Big Ten)

ODDS: Oregon is a massive 25-point favorite vs. Illinois

LOCATION: Autzen Stadium - Eugene, OR

TV: Big Ten Network

RADIO: On radio, fans can listen on KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

QUOTABLE: Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning on injury updates for receiver Tez Johnson and offensive lineman Marcus Harper II:

“As soon as they’re ready to go, we’ll have them out there,” Lanning said. “We’re going to put player safety first. Tez will be down certainly right now in the near future, but I do anticipate us getting Tez back here soon. Same with Marcus [Harper II] I think. Neither one of those injuries are as bad as they appeared on the field and I think we’ll have those guys back but I don’t know when that looks like right now but we’ll do what we always do: take care of the players and what’s in the best interest of them. And both those guys [are] fighting to get back as soon as we can have them.”

