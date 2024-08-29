Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Top Hawaiian Prospect Manamo'ui Muti Visits Saturday
EUGENE- Recruiting never stops for the Oregon Ducks football program. On Saturday, the highest-rated uncommitted prospect from the state of Hawaii will visit Eugene for the Ducks' season opener against the Idaho Vandals, according to 247Sports. Offensive lineman Manamo'ui Muti currently has over 20 offers from Division I programs around the nation.
Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, BYU, Cal, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, Portland State, San Jose State, UCLA, Utah, Washington, and Washington State have all offered Muti.
"I still hear regularly from UCLA, BYU, Cal, Oregon, Arizona State, and other colleges as well," said Muti about his recruitment to 247Sports.
Muti, a three-star recruit from the class of 2025, is ranked as the No. 70 offensive tackle nationally and the No. 7 recruit in Hawaii in 2025. The 6-foot-7, 320-pound lineman has already taken visits to UCLA, Cal, and Arizona. It's an unofficial visit to Oregon for Muti.
Oregon, a program that established itself as a recruiting powerhouse this offseason, is still trying to grow its 2025 commitment class. The Ducks currently sit at No. 12 nationally (No. 2 in the Big Ten) in the 2025 recruit football team rankings. Miami (11), Notre Dame (10), Oklahoma (9), Texas A&M (8), Texas (7), Tennessee (6), Auburn (5), Georgia (4), LSU (3), Alabama (2), and Ohio State (1) all sit above the Ducks in the rankings.
In total, the Ducks have 15 hard commits from the class of 2025. Oregon's list of commits includes three five-stars, ten four-stars, one three-star, along with Eugene native Rocco Graziano. The Ducks are looking to add another three-star with the commitment of Muti.
“I think any time in recruiting, it is, it's about relationships, and it's about time, time invested, right?" Oregon coach Dan Lanning said during Oregon's fall football practices. "And certainly, when you start getting some guys from certain areas that have connections with each other, a lot of those guys want to be able to play together and see what you're building."
"So, if we can continue to do a good job of adding those ones together, whether it's identification, whether it's the relationship, whether it's getting on campus, campus, like, all those things add up and equate to wins and recruiting,” Lanning continued.
Oregon's class of 2025 commits is headlined by five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore. Moore is one of the top prospects in the nation, ranked as the No. 5 player and No. 1 wide receiver in the nation. His speed, agility, and strong hands make him a nightmare for opposing defenses.
Another key addition to the 2025 class is Trey McNutt, a safety from Shaker Heights, Ohio. The five-star prospect is the No. 1 safety in the nation and has the potential to be a lockdown defender in the secondary for Oregon.
"It's been a long journey," said McNutt about his commitment. "With my recruitment, I just chose what I think is the best fit for me. I think that Coach Lanning and the rest of the Oregon staff is going to develop and take care of me."
In addition to Moore and McNutt, the Ducks have also secured commitments from several other talented players,including Dallas Wilson (wide receiver), Dorian Brew (cornerback), and Akili Smith Jr. (quarterback). Although the Ducks rank outside of the top ten in 2025 commits, the Ducks are well-positioned to secure more commitments as the year progresses.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Subject Of Cheating Investigation Initiated By Colorado Buffaloes: Report
MORE: Oregon Duck Legends Predict Ohio State, Chip Kelly Defeat To Oregon
MORE: How To Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Idaho Vandals, Comcast/Xfinity Big Ten Network Black Out
MORE: How Much NIL Money Built Oregon Ducks Current Football Roster?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Release Uniform Combination For Football Season Opener: PHOTOS
MORE: Quarterback Marcus Mariota Injury Update: Sidelined Again But For How Long?