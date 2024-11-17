Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Shares Injury Update on Jamaree Caldwell After Wisconsin Win
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning provided an injury update on defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell following Saturday night's 16-13 win over the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison.
With 1:38 to play in the fourth quarter, Caldwell tipped the pass attempt of Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke, which floated in the air and into the arms of Matayo Uiagalelei for the game-sealing interception. However, Caldwell was injured on the play.
"Yeah, he's doing good," Lanning said. "In fact, he was laying down, he didn't realize we had the interception, so I told him that. Fired him up. Obviously, you know, that was such a huge play by him, but I think he's doing good. Batted balls matter, right? Mattered in that moment. Really big play by him."
Caldwell finished the game with three total tackles (two solo) and one tackle for loss. During his first season with Oregon, the Houston Cougars transfer now has 24 total tackles and one forced fumble.
As for Uiagalelei, he received some extensive praise from Lanning following the win. He finished with five total tackles (four solo), one sack, and of course, the interception.
"I think everybody's taking notice of what kind of player Matayo is," Lanning said. "The entire front put on, did a great job tonight. And Matayo certainly has shown the ability to be a great player for us. He gets better and better every single week, and he'd be the guy to tell you that it's about the people around him, it's about the coverage that existed on that play to create that. It's about the batted ball that was in the air that he took advantage of. So, you know, we didn't have any takeaways in this game until that play. And that one certainly was a big one."
This season, Uiagalelei has now tallied 31 total tackles (16 solo), 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He's had 6.5 of these sacks come against Big Ten opponents after opening up the season with two sacks in the non-conference win over Idaho.
Oregon will now head into its bye week before hosting the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30.
