Oregon Ducks Injury Update: Offensive Lineman Matthew Bedford Available vs. Oregon State?
.
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning knows that the Ducks need to get better. Oregon has had a rocky start to the season. The Ducks have survived close games against Idaho and Boise State. Oregon was ranked No. 3 in the preseason AP Poll and has now dropped to No. 9.
The good news for the Ducks? They are 2-0 and there are still 10 games of regular season football to be played. It’s early and there is time for the Ducks to get rolling.
Coach Lanning addressed where the Ducks need to improve on defense, looked ahead to the Oregon State game, and gave a brief update on offensive lineman Matthew Bedford's injury status.
Lanning Gives Update on Offensive Lineman Mathew Bedford
When asked about his confidence level about offensive lineman Matthew Bedford playing against Oregon State, Ducks coach Dan Lanning said he is “Confident he could.”
Bedford has been dealing with a knee injury since camp. His absence has been glaring with the Duck’s offensive line not playing up to their standards. Bedford is a highly-rated transfer from Indiana that the Ducks landed in the offseason.
Lanning said Bedford has been looking “better and better” in practices.
Oregon desperately needs more stability on the offensive live and Bedford would be a much-needed boost.
Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been sacked more in two games than former Ducks quarterback from last season Bo Nix was during the whole season. It hasn't cost Oregon in terms of losing a game yet, but if this trend continues, the Ducks will not be able to get to where they want this season.
Coach Lanning Wants To See Defensive Improvement vs. Oregon State
Coach Lanning was asked how he wants to see the Ducks defense improve as a whole heading into Saturday’s matchup with Oregon State.
Lanning said, “Eliminating explosive plays…I think that’s a big piece of it.”
In each of their first two games, the Ducks have allowed a touchdown of thirty-five plus yards. Idaho scored a 36-yard touchdown off a trick play and Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty had a 70-yard rushing touchdown.
Lanning also added, “I think we need to improve in the red area.”
This season, the Ducks defense has allowed five red zone trips. Out of those five, four have resulted in touchdowns.
When discussing the impact of an injured Beavers offensive line, Lanning said, “The game will have to tell the story. I think they’re still a team that wants to have success running the ball.”
When Oregon State and Oregon take the field at Reser Stadium on Saturday, it will mark the 127th time they have played each other. The first was way back in 1894. The Ducks lead the all-time series with 68 wins to the Beavers 49, with 10 ties.
