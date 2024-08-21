Oregon Ducks’ Jordan James Absent from Wednesday’s Fall Camp Practice: Injury Update
EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks football program is wrapping up Fall camp practices this week ahead of their season opener against Idaho in just ten days. One key member of the Ducks' offense, running back Jordan James, was absent from Wednesday's practice, marking his first absence of Fall Camp.
"It's just precautionary," said Oregon head coach Dan Lanning about James' absence. "We pulled him out. He's had a lot of wear and tear, and we felt this was a good day to take some off of him."
James, a 210-pound junior running back, was second behind former Duck and current Tampa Bay Buccaneer Bucky Irving in rushing yards (759 yards) and touchdowns (11) last season. This season, James is expected to be an even more dominant force in Oregon's offense, even being named to the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list.
"He's a guy that every single practice, him and I both challenge each other," said Lanning. "The guy just plays hard. He's kind of really quiet, but when he plays he plays really loud, and I appreciate a guy who plays loud, brings the energy every single day, runs hard, runs tough. You know, he's that guy that has toughness."
Last season as a sophomore, James displayed his dominance throughout the season, playing in all 14 games while leading the conference and ranking 10th in the nation with 7.09 yards per carry. He also led all FBS running backs with a stellar 94.8 rushing grade from Pro Football Focus.
"Jordan James is a hard person to tackle on the perimeter when he catches the ball. I mean, he's a little demon out there," explained Oregon running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples.
With Irving taking his talents to the NFL, James is expected to be the starting running back for Oregon's offense. However, that starting spot does not come without competition. Oregon has a loaded running back room highlighted by James, Noah Whittington, transfer Jay Harris, and sophomore Jayden Limar.
"I love the challenge," James said. "I'm going to keep working and do what I do. Just getting in better shape and doing what I'm supposed to do on every single play and executing."
Expectations are high for James as he enters the 2024 season. Earlier this month, James, along with Noah Whittington, was named to the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list, an award that has not been given to a Duck since 2010 following LaMichael James' historic season.
"We're talking to him, and I feel like once he really knows, like he's that dude, then like he's gonna be scary for a lot of people," said Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden about James.
Although James was not present at Wednesday's practice, he is expected to rejoin the Ducks in practice later this week as Oregon prepares for its inaugural season in the Big Ten Conference.
The Ducks will face the Idaho Vandals at home in Autzen Stadium on August 31st at 4:30 p.m. PT.
MORE: OFFICIAL: Bo Nix Named Denver Broncos’ Starting Quarterback, Joining John Elway In History
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Game Time Released, Prime Time Big Ten Matchup
MORE: Marcus Mariota Sharing 'Gold' With Washington Rookie Quarterback Jayden Daniels
MORE: Former College Football Coach Regrets Letting Dan Lanning Take New Job
MORE: Chip Kelly’s Ohio State Offense Radically Different Than His Oregon Ducks’ Blur Offense
MORE: Former Oregon Ducks Quarterback Signs Deal With Buffalo Bills