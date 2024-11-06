Oregon Ducks' Jordan Burch Reveals Knee Injury Update vs. Maryland: 100 Percent Healthy?
EUGENE - The No. 1 Oregon Ducks got a crucial piece of their defense back on Oct. 3 against Michigan. Senior defensive end Jordan Burch made his return to the field after nearly a month away due to a knee injury sustained in practice ahead of Oregon’s game against Ohio State.
“I was doing a drill, my foot got stuck in the ground, and I had a little injury. It took a minute to figure out what was going on. Once they told me what it was and that I’d be out for a few weeks, I knew I’d be fine,” explained Burch. “I was a little sad, but I knew my guys had my back. I didn’t have any worries about what was going to happen.”
Burch was a dominant force on Oregon’s defense throughout the Ducks’ first five games of the season. Before his injury, Burch had 22 total tackles, including 7.5 for loss, with a career-high five sacks and four pass breakups.
Burch was also fresh off a game where he had 2.5 sacks against Michigan State and was ready to face Ohio State’s offense. However, he wouldn’t get the chance, as he got hurt in practice and was ruled out for the matchup. Burch wouldn’t see the field again until the Ducks’ recent game at Michigan. The 6’6”, 275-pound lineman finished the game with 31 snaps, three tackles, and 0.5 tackles for loss in Oregon’s 24-17 win over last year’s national champions.
At times, Burch did not look 100 percent healthy during Oregon's most recent win over Michigan. Does he feel 100 percent healthy?
"I think I'm ready now," said Burch on Tuesday. "I've got rehab. I'm practicing now. Everything should be good going forward."
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has always preached a “next man up” mentality, encouraging players who are lower on the depth chart to stay ready because their moment could come at any time.
In Burch’s absence, sophomores Teitum Tuioti, Mateo Uiagalelei, and Jaedon Moore stepped up for Oregon’s defense.
“They did pretty good. I already knew they would. I didn’t think there would be a fall-off at all. We always talk about ‘next man up.’ I knew there wasn’t going to be any fall-off,” said Burch.
The No. 1 Ducks and Burch are gearing up to face Maryland on Saturday, Nov. 9. With Burch’s return, Oregon’s defense is anticipated to bring a renewed strength and intensity as they push toward the postseason.
