Oregon Ducks Receiver Justius Lowe Injury Update Before Ohio State Game
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Justius Lowe has emerged as a valuable part of the rotation behind fellow receivers like Tez Johnson, Evan Stewart, and Traeshon Holden. Lowe gave Andrew Crepea of The Oregonian a positive update on his injury status heading into the Rose Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
"Slant down the middle, typical backer in the box. Got hit in the ribs but I’m all good now," said Lowe.
In a deep receiver room, Lowe's return from injury only bolsters the Oregon offense.
Lowe was injured in the Wisconsin game on Nov. 16, causing him to miss the regular season finale against Washington as well as the Big Ten Championship Game against Penn State. The Ducks receiver was not listed on Oregon's official availability reports before either game, but Lowe has not played since narrow the win over the Badgers mid-November.
Before the Rose Bowl, Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson was asked by reporters which players on Oregon's roster are poised for a breakout year next season. Lowe's name was Johnson's immediate response.
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Unveil White Uniforms for Rose Bowl vs. Oregon Ducks
MORE: Oregon Ducks Release Uniforms for Rose Bowl vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Rose Bowl Injury Update: Jordan Burch, Jahlil Florence
"He's the smartest guy I've ever been around, besides by little brother Caleb," said Johnson. "He knows every play. Guy is a 4.0 student. Fast as can be. He's shifty, he'll get you right off the line and run right past you. Justius is, I mean, you can't say nothing else about Justius. Justius should win an award about how connected he is in the receiver room."
After Holden was ejected for spitting on an Ohio State defensive back during the regular season matchup, Lowe's role in the Oregon offense increased significantly. After an injury knocked Johnson out of the Michigan game, Lowe stepped up as a target for Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel, and he finished with six receptions for 45 yards.
In his sophomore year, Lowe finished the regular season with 19 catches for 176 yards and one touchdown. While Lowe doesn't necessarily stuff the stat sheet, Johnson asserted that the young receiver has been a key member of Oregon's roster during this undefeated run.
"Like I learn from Justius so much this year. Some routes out there, I give credit to Justius. I guess some releases I could go out there, I couldn't do it if I didn't watch Justius. . . . All the praise for some of the releases I do. You can learn from him so many ways just by the way he caries himself in the locker room," Johnson continued.
Lowe has been referred to as the team's smartest wide receiver throughout the season. Will he be able to make impact in the College Football Playoff? Oregon and Ohio State will kickoff from the Rose Bowl at 2 p.m. PT on New Year's Day.
MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Reacts to Overtime Cincinnati Bengals Loss, NFL Playoffs
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Ticket Prices Rise, College Football Playoff Quarterfinal
MORE: What Pat McAfee Said About Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith Before Oregon Ducks Matchup
MORE: What Nick Saban Said About Ohio State's Ryan Day Before Oregon Ducks Matchup