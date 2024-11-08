Oregon Ducks vs. Maryland Terrapins Prediction: Slim Upset Chance
The Oregon Ducks will take on the Maryland Terrapins at 4 pm PST Saturday, Nov. 9 in Eugene, Oregon. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
The Ducks were named the No. 1 team in the first College Football Playoff rankings earlier this week. They are 9-0 and are seeking their first 10-0 start since 2012 when the Terrapins come to town.
The Terrapins, on the other hand, have had an up-and-down 2024 season and have a record of 4-4.
Oregon vs. Maryland Odds
The Ducks enter Saturday’s game as a 24-point home favorite over the visiting Terrapins. The over/under is set at 57.5 points.
Oregon has been a cover machine for the past month. The Ducks have won and covered each game. They beat Ohio State outright 32-31, Purdue 35-0, Illinois 38-9, and Michigan 38-18. It would be hard not to pick the Ducks in a blowup at home against Maryland.
Maryland has had a rough go of it in conference play this season. The Terrapins are 1-4 in the Big Ten with losses to Michigan State, Indiana, Northwestern, and Minnesota. It won’t get any easier as they go into a rowdy Autzen Stadium to play the top-ranked Ducks.
Oregon vs. Maryland Preview
ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Ducks a 93.5 percent chance to win Saturday vs. the visiting Terrapins.
Oregon has been, far and away, the best overall team in the country this season. Since their opening two wins, where the Ducks only won by a combined 13 points, they have looked nearly unbeatable. The one game that was close in their past 7 was the Ohio State game. Last week, the Ducks beat the Wolverines 38-17.
Maryland seems like they are only able to beat teams outside of the Big Ten. The Terrapins’ lone conference win was a 29-28 last-second victory against the USC Trojans. They are coming off a 48-23 loss at Minnesota in their last outing. The good news for Maryland is they are fresh off a bye week.
Is there any way Maryland can give Oregon a game?
Oregon vs. Maryland Score Prediction
The Oregon Ducks are playing like a buzzsaw and the Maryland Terrapins can barely buy a conference win. Add in the fact that Oregon is playing at home in a hostile atmosphere where they rarely lose, the pick has got to be the Ducks big.
Oregon wins and covers.
Oregon 45, Maryland 16
