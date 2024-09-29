Oregon Ducks Offensive Line Protects Dillon Gabriel, Zero Sacks Allowed Vs. UCLA Bruins
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel lit up UCLA for 280 yards and three touchdowns in their 34-13 win as he continued his Heisman Trophy campaign. A major storyline after the first few games of the Ducks' season was the offensive line's inability to protect Gabriel.
Against UCLA, the trench monsters on Oregon's offense kept their quarterback's jersey completely spotless for the entire night. In the rushing attack, the Ducks offense averaged 4.6 yards per carry, totaling 153 yards on the night.
The Ducks have seemingly found their starting offensive line rotation, barring any injuries. From left to right, the Oregon Ducks started Josh Conerly Jr., Nishad Strother, Iapani Lalooulu, Marcus Harper, and Ajani Cornelius up front for the offense.
Gabriel made several good throws against a struggling Bruins secondary, including this one to Tez Johnson for a 52-yard touchdown.
Gabriel displayed his accuracy and tocuh on the throw as he caught Tez Johnson in stride for the touchdown. Johnson had a simple explanation for how he got so open.
"I just outran them and then I threw my hand up," said Johnson.
Johnson had the best game from a Ducks receiver vs. UCLA ever. He ended his night with 11 receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns.
After the game, Gabriel emphazised a message of trust between him and his wide receivers.
"Just trust in the guys, and I’m sorry, I'm not trying to be a broken record, but when you get the ball and the playmaker's hands, they make plays and the trust is there. The belief is there, but more importantly guys are elite at what they do so, continue to try and do that and be efficient as possible, so we can continue to do it as much as possible.”
Gabriel spread the ball out to nine different targets as the Ducks were finding immense success in the air.
Wide receiver Traeshon Holden also had a big game for Oregon. The senior pass catcher had a season-high of five receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown. He has scored in three consecutive games for the Ducks as Gabriel finds more and more confidence in him with each passing week.
Gabriel says that Holden's skillset differs and makes him a easy target to throw to in the red zone.
Despite the good game from the Oregon offense, Gabriel still reiterated that there's still improvement to be made for the unit.
"I just felt like at times, I didn't help us, and I feel like our run game was doing well in perimeter," said Gabriel. When we got the ball in our playmaker’s hands, we were doing well. But when we didn't, it just put us in bad situations. Things that we can learn and improve on and it starts with myself for sure.”
The Oregon Ducks offense looks to continue rolling against a physical Michigan State Spartans team on Friday, Oct 4.
