[VIDEO] Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel: Three Sacks 'Can't Happen'
EUGENE - Oregon Ducks transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel's stats looked impressive in his Oregon debut but his performance left him feeling underwhelmed, as the Ducks barely beat the Idaho Vandals, 24-14 on Saturday night at Autzen Stadium.
Gabriel made his 50th career start which is most among active FBS quarterbacks, and completed 41-of-49 passes for 380 yards and two touchdowns. His completion and yard totals were the most by a quarterback in his Oregon debut but he was also sacked three times and the Ducks' offense lacked explosive plays.
Below, Gabriel evaluates his first Oregon game, his hand that appeared to be injured in the game and getting sacked three times.
Q: How does Gabriel evaluate the victory?
Gabriel: Just finishing, not beating ourselves up, more explosive plays so we're not in as many third downs, and just being efficient. I feel like we beat ourselves in a lot, and they did a great job as well. But yeah, it was just strenuous at times.
Q: How does this season opener compare to some of the other ones you've had in your collegiate career?
Gabriel: Great time being in Autzen. But, you know, you sit back and you look now. There's just there's a bunch on tape you want to you want back and you want to continue to improve on.
Q: What happened on each of the sacks?
Gabriel: I think on the sacks, you know, sack fumble, you know, of course, on my end, just got to have two hands on it. Of course, we'd like to get the ball out as well. But that happened and it can't happen. And then, you know, the other one on third. Just what we'd like that back to get the ball out on time in that hole with that pressure. Or we can just get to the progression a little quicker. So like I said, it can't happen, but we got to be better.
Q: How would you assess the operation pre-snap with Center Charlie Pickard?
Gabriel: Solid. I think we bit ourselves in the foot with the alignments. with two explosive plays, you know, to get us going. And you don't know what play it's going to be that could be the difference. But, you know, you look back now and there's just things pre-stamped that we need to clean up. Shift, movements, motions, you know, that's things that you've got to be clean at. There's no excuse.
Q: How is your hand?
Gabriel: Hands good. You know, I guess had my real moment of not wearing the red jersey, but...
It is what it is. It's football too, so it just comes with it. A little ice, a little ointment.
Q: Was it a finger?
Gabriel: I just hit his head, but I'm good. Played through it. We're solid.
Next up, the Ducks host Boise State at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, September 7th at 7p.m. PT.
