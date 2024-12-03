Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Wins Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel was been named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year on Tuesday. Gabriel led the Ducks to a perfect 12-0 regular season and the No. 1 ranking in the country.
Gabriel and the Ducks will face the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday night.
In his first year as an Oregon Duck, quarterback Dillon Gabriel has won the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year. Gabriel, a sixth year senior, transferred from Oklahoma to the Ducks this past offseason.
Gabriel ended his 2024 regular season with 3,275 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, and 6 interceptions. He also added 175 rushing yards and 7 rushing touchdowns.
The Ducks offense led the Big Ten in yards per game with 448.5. They also ranked third in the conference in points per game with 35.2, only trailing Indiana and Ohio State.
For Gabriel, 2024 was arguably the best season of his college career. His touchdown numbers weren’t off the charts but he had a career best completion percentage of 73.5. His previous high was 69.3 in 2023. The most important thing for Dillon Gabriel and the Ducks are not the individual stats, it’s the wins. Everyone knows what the final goal is. To win the Big Ten Championship and then a National Championship.
It comes as no surprise that in addition to winning Big Ten Offensive Player of the year, Dillon Gabriel also took home the Big Ten Quarterback of the Year Award.
Gabriel will have to be on his A-Game when the Ducks face the Penn State defense on Saturday night. In Oregon's first year as members of the Big Ten, the Ducks have a chance to win the conference.
Oregon Ducks Facing a Top Tier Penn State Defense
The Penn State Nittany Lions have one of the best defenses in the country. The Nittany Lions rank No. 2 in the Big Ten in points allowed per game, with 14.0. They also allow the third-lowest yards per game in there conference with 266.8.
Penn State’s identity under coach James Franklin has been built on toughness and winning in the trenches. It will be a good test for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his team.
Kickoff for this heavyweight Big Ten Championship[p matchup is set for 5 p.m. PT on CBS in Indianapolis.
