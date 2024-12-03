Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Wins Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year per Oregon Athletic Communications. Gabriel and the Ducks will be in action Saturday vs. the Penn State Nittany Lions for the Big Ten Championship.

Cory Pappas

Nov 9, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) walks off the field after a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) walks off the field after a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel was been named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year on Tuesday. Gabriel led the Ducks to a perfect 12-0 regular season and the No. 1 ranking in the country. 

Gabriel and the Ducks will face the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday night. 

Dillon Gabriel Wins Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a touchdown pass to Terrance Ferguson against Washington at Autzen Stadium in Eugene
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a touchdown pass to Terrance Ferguson against Washington at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In his first year as an Oregon Duck, quarterback Dillon Gabriel has won the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year. Gabriel, a sixth year senior, transferred from Oklahoma to the Ducks this past offseason.

Gabriel ended his 2024 regular season with 3,275 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, and 6 interceptions. He also added 175 rushing yards and 7 rushing touchdowns. 

The Ducks offense led the Big Ten in yards per game with 448.5. They also ranked third in the conference in points per game with 35.2, only trailing Indiana and Ohio State

For Gabriel, 2024 was arguably the best season of his college career. His touchdown numbers weren’t off the charts but he had a career best completion percentage of 73.5. His previous high was 69.3 in 2023. The most important thing for Dillon Gabriel and the Ducks are not the individual stats, it’s the wins. Everyone knows what the final goal is. To win the Big Ten Championship and then a National Championship. 

Dillon Gabriel Earns Big Ten Quarterback of the Year

It comes as no surprise that in addition to winning Big Ten Offensive Player of the year, Dillon Gabriel also took home the Big Ten Quarterback of the Year Award.

Gabriel will have to be on his A-Game when the Ducks face the Penn State defense on Saturday night. In Oregon's first year as members of the Big Ten, the Ducks have a chance to win the conference.

Oregon Ducks Facing a Top Tier Penn State Defense

Nov 30, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Nolan Ray (25) runs with the ball against P
Nov 30, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Nolan Ray (25) runs with the ball against Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Anthony Speca (40) during the third quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 44-7. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The Penn State Nittany Lions have one of the best defenses in the country. The Nittany Lions rank No. 2 in the Big Ten in points allowed per game, with 14.0. They also allow the third-lowest yards per game in there conference with 266.8. 

Penn State’s identity under coach James Franklin has been built on toughness and winning in the trenches. It will be a good test for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his team. 

Kickoff for this heavyweight Big Ten Championship[p matchup is set for 5 p.m. PT on CBS in Indianapolis. 

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Is An Elite Recruiter, NIL Isn't Why: Tez Johnson Exclusive

MORE: Elite Linebacker Gavin Nix Flipping From Miami Hurricanes to Oregon Ducks? 

MORE: Big Ten Championship: Oregon Ducks vs. Penn State Betting Odds, Prediction

MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Breaks Another Record In Cleveland Win On Monday Night: 'Chip On Shoulder'

MORE: AP Top-25 Poll: Ohio State, Miami Upsets Shock College Football Rankings

MORE: Michigan Upsets Ohio State: Penn State to Play Oregon Ducks in Big Ten Title Game


MORE: Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson Doubles Down On Washington 'Hate,' Addresses 'Scary' Injury

MORE: Oregon Ducks Hosting Elite Recruits, Flip Targets: Lincoln Cure, Andrew Olesh

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Reacts After Beating Washington Huskies, Tez Johnson Injury Update

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning To Win Big Ten Coach Of The Year After Undefeated Regular Season?

MORE: Can Oregon Ducks Pass Georgia For No. 1 Ranked 2025 Recruiting Class? Flips Loom

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Home/Football