Oregon Ducks Aggressively Pursuing Elite Five-Star Florida Recruit
With a five-star wide receiver and a four-star edge rusher committed to the program, the Oregon Ducks already have a solid foundation to their 2027 recruiting class and currently posses the No. 8 recruiting class in the cycle according to 247Sports rankings.
However, their class could get a whole lot better as they continue to rise to the top in the recruitment of five-star offensive tackle Mark Matthews. Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry managed to land one five-star offensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting cycle in Immanuel Iheanacho and he is looking to strike again with Matthews.
Oregon Searching For Building Blocks In 2027 Recruiting Class
Matthews spoke with Rivals about how active Terry and the Ducks have been in his recruitment. He mentioned Iheanacho as someone that's been trying to recruit him to Oregon.
“Coach [A'lique] Terry, great coach. Great organization over there. It’s Oregon. They’ve been signing some really tough guys. I was talking to Manny [Immanuel] Iheanacho the other day, and me and him are really close," Matthews said.
The No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 7 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Matthews has 29 offers and is one of the most sought-after players in the country. In addition to the Ducks, Michigan and Miami have shown loads of interest in Matthews.
Matthews is one of the top players in Florida, ranking as the No. 2 player in the state, but the distance shouldn't play a factor. Oregon has had recent success in being able to go across the country and pull out some of the best offensive linemen on the East Coast. The Ducks were able to reel in Iheanacho, who hails from Maryland.
Miami is currently the favorite for the Florida native according to Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine. The RPM gives the Hurricanes a 35.7 percent chance of landing Matthews. Miami has been able to keep some of the top offensive line recruits in-state in recent recruiting cycles including offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, a 2022 five-star, and Joel Ervin, a 2026 four-star offensive tackle.
Ducks Off To Fast Start In 2027 Cycle
Oregon only has two commits in their 2027 recruiting class, but they combine to make a top 10 recruiting class in the cycle.
Five-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman is the No. 6 wide receiver and No. 36 player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite ranking. If he ends up signing with Oregon, he could potentially be their crown jewel of their 2027 recruting class. That's how talented he is.
Their other commit is four-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett. The No. 29 edge rusher and No. 253 player in the country, Pritchett committed to Oregon at the beginning of the summer in June.