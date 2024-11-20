Oregon Ducks ‘Stinker’ Win Over Wisconsin Cause For Concern? Joel Klatt Addresses
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks pulled out a tough 16-13 win over the Wisconsin Badgers to move to 11-0 on the season. The Ducks have been rolling in the weeks prior to their slugfest vs. the Badgers.
Oregon won four straight games by at least a double-digits before their tight game against Wisconsin. A lot of outside chatter about the program see a cause for concern in the result, however Fox Sports' analyst Joel Klatt sees nothing to worry with the Ducks.
Klatt said on his podcast, The Joel Klatt Show, that the Ducks showed that they can win just about any type of game, regardless of it's a one-point game, or a blowout. He also added that no team is completely perfect and despite the close result, he still likes Oregon as his No. 1 team.
“No, this is not cause for concern,” Klatt said. “If anything, it shows that they can go out there and win one of these games and not lose a game like some of the other teams have this year, that they shouldn’t have. They’ve also played eight straight games in conference … So this is why I’m not concerned."
"And guess what?" Klatt continued. "I know Saturday night I said, like, oh, I don’t feel great about putting, you know, them at number one … And after thinking about it … I’m thinking to myself, I’m like, hold on a second. Everybody has done this. You are going to throw out a stinker. At some point, you are going to have a game where you’re not at your best …"
Klatt also talked about how the Ducks have seen big improvements from the beginning of the season, which saw them duke it out with teams like Idaho and Boise State in their non-conference portion of their schedule.
“Oregon goes to Wisconsin and they win 16-13, and it’s like, well, I didn’t see that coming, because a big portion or reason why we all thought Oregon was clearly the number one team, and maybe, maybe they still are,”Klatt said.
The Oregon Ducks have a week off before facing the Washington Huskies on Nov. 30.
