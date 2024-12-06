Green Bay Packers' Evan Williams Injury Update: Leaves Lions Game With Concussion
Green Bay Packers rookie safety Evan Williams was ruled out during the Thursday Night Football matchup against the Detroit Lions with a concussion. The team reported the news just after the start of the third quarter of the highly important NFC North divisional matchup.
Former Oregon Ducks star Williams was selected by the Packers as the No. 111 player overall in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The 5-11, 200-pound defensive back has made the adjustment to the NFL level, swiftly becoming an impactful contributor on what’s almost guaranteed to be a playoff team.
Williams has 45 total tackles, three pass breakups, one interception, and one forced fumble so far this season. The team is expected to provide further information on a return timetable in the coming days as they continue to follow league concussion protocol.
Williams was replaced by Zayne Anderson, who had played only eight snaps on defense all season entering the game.
The Lions ultimately got the win on Thursday night, defeating the Packers 34-31 on a last second field goal from Detroit kicker Jake Bates.
After the game, Lions coach Dan Campbell gave a heated locker room speech.
"I'm so freakin' proud of you, man, that's a way to show up. You talk about pressure, we live in pressure. That's where we freakin' thrive," Campbell said to the team. "We're all supposed to be together here man, we're destined for this."
With the NFL playoffs race heating up, Thursday night was the second meeting between the division rivals in six weeks. The Lions have won both times, giving them a three-game lead over Green Bay in the NFC North and clinching a playoff spot.
The Packers are still in the postseason hunt, with quarterback Jordan Love finding his groove. Love had an excellent second half, completing 9 of 13 passes for 175 yards and leading four scoring drives in the second half to erase a 10-point deficit.
Next up for Green Bay, another prime time matchup. The Packers will travel to face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 5:20 p.m. on Sunday Night Football. Williams status is worth monitoring for that important game.
MORE: Andrew Olesh Signing Decision 'Real Close:' Oregon Ducks, Michigan, Penn State?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dominate Signing Day: Add Top Receivers Dakorien Moore, Dallas Wilson
MORE: Oregon Ducks Release Black Uniform Combination for Big Ten Championship vs Penn State
MORE: 5-Star Trey McNutt Signs With Oregon Ducks: Early National Signing Day Tracker
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Penn State In Big Ten Championship Game
MORE: ESPN Calls Oregon Ducks 'Least Interesting' Team After 12-0 Season?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Credits Dillon Gabriel For Signing Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele
MORE: College Football Playoff Rankings: Alabama Above Miami Controversy, Oregon Ducks No 1
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Is An Elite Recruiter, NIL Isn't Why: Tez Johnson Exclusive
MORE: Big Ten Championship: Oregon Ducks vs. Penn State Betting Odds, Prediction
MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Breaks Another Record In Cleveland Win On Monday Night: 'Chip On Shoulder'