Oregon Ducks Turn Heads Before Kickoff in Penn State White Out
Under the lights of Beaver Stadium, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks face their first true test of the season against the No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions. A rematch from the Ducks' 45-37 victory in last years' Big Ten Championship, this road game is the first White Out game in the history of the Ducks' program.
This article will be updated live during the game.
Oregon Ducks Availability Report:
Out
- #3 Kyler Kasper
- #7 Evan Stewart
- #8 Trey McNutt
- #18 Dorian Brew
- #23 Brayden Platt
- #80 Dillon Gresham
- #88 Jack Ressler
Questionable
- #66 Bryce Boulton
Penn State Availability Report
Out
- #7 Kaden Sounders
- #11 Lyrick Samuel
- #16 Bekkem Kritza
- #18 Max Granville
- #19 Josiah Brown
- #30 Kari Jackson
- #42 Mason Robinson
- #58 Kaleb Artis
- #59 Brady O'Hara
- #61 Liam Horan
- #81 Donte Nastasi
- #84 Peter Gonzalez
- #95 Jordan Mayer
Questionable
- #74 J'ven Williams
Pregame Preview
Through four games, the Ducks have led each of their opponents by at least three touchdowns, primarily because of their depth at running back and success in the passing game with starting quarterback Dante Moore.
Against Oregon State, though the Beavers were able to contain the Ducks in the first quarter by controlling the clock and using defense to stifle the pass game, the Ducks pulled away starting in the second quarter to rack up points and keep the Beavers scoreless throughout the rest of the game.
Moore had a 68 percent completion rate, throwing for 305 yards and four touchdowns. Moore also used his legs multiple times against the Beavers, with 53 yards off seven attempts.
Speaking of legs, seven athletes beyond Moore recorded numbers in the rushing game for Oregon, including punter James Ferguson who rushed an onside kick in the second half, giving the Ducks several options to run the rock against the Nittany Lions.
Defensively, middle linebacker Bryce Boettcher led the team in tackles with ten total and two solo. Linebacker Jerry Mixon continues to be a major threat on the Ducks' defense, picking up two pass breakups after picking up an interception for two consecutive weeks against Oklahoma State and Northwestern.
What can Oregon do to take down the undefeated Nittany Lions? The answer lies in limiting the two-headed rushing dragon of Kaytron Allan and Nicholas Singleton, both returners from last years' Big Ten title game. Oregon's secondary can also get some good breakups if Oregon's front seven on the defensive line pressure returning quarterback starter Drew Allar, who's been facing inconsistency issues in the pass game throughout Penn State's first three wins.
Offensively, the Ducks need to rely on their depth of talent and strong offensive line to keep pushing the ball forward on the ground while using Moore's chemistry intermittently with receiver Dakorien Moore and tight end Kenyon Sadiq's aggressive physicality to get to the endzone.
The Mummy Duck is Alive.... It's Alive!
For Oregon's first ever White Out against Penn State, the program released a uniform that leans into the spooky side of college football.
Modeled by tight end Kenyon Sadiq in the photos, the "Mummy Duck" features the white "Generation O" "Warp Speed" white jersey and black "Fly Era" pants.
Where it gets wild - Oregon's arm, leg, and head wraps all mimic glow in the dark mummy bandages. The gloves feature the same glow and the dark pattern with a "Mummy Duck" logo on the inside of the hands, matching Oregon's similar looking cleats released on Sunday.
The storytelling with these cleats is what sets Oregon apart in the uniform department. Starting off white, Oregon's "Mummy Duck" undergarments glow green in the dark, allowing Penn State's "white out" theme to be taken over by Oregon's green scheme.
Inconsistencies in Drew Allar's Passing Game
It's important to note that Allar, though reliable in regular contests, has a 5-7 record against ranked opponents with a touchdown to interception rating during those ranked games of 3 to 4.
Allar is known for his physicality and strong arm, with an ability to run the rock when pressured inside the pocket.
Opening up the season against the Nevada Wolfpack, Allar finished with an impressive 84.6% completion rating. Against FIU (57.6 percent) and Villanova (55.2 percent), Allar's consistency took a nose dive, with Allar's latest showing at home against Villanova producing his first interception of the season.
Teasing the White Out Environment
When speaking to the media in the week leading up to the game, Penn State coach James Franklin spoke to how tough of an environment the White Out creates.
"Tremendous challenge. Tremendous opportunity. Obviously, we need this place rockin'. We need to have a distinct home field advantage, we always do. I'm expecting this to be an environment like no one has ever seen," Franklin said.
"Urban Meyer always has, kind of, discussions and debates on what's the hardest place to play in college football," Franklin added. "I think he usually says between Penn State white out at night and LSU night games. So we want to make it clearly obvious to everybody what is the most challenging and difficult environment to play in in all of sports, let alone college football."
Ducks coach Dan Lanning responded to a question earlier in the week concerning the White Out at his own press conference.
"We played in good environments before they described it as it's a good one, right?" Lanning said. "And that's part of what makes college football fun, is it's, it's a real one to get to get to go play, and like, we've got a great atmosphere here. It's been an asset for us. I'm sure they're counting on it being an asset for them. But again, play the game, not the occasion."
Oregon's History with Penn State
The Ducks and Nittany Lions have only played each other five times over their programs' histories. Penn State currently bests the Ducks with victories in 1960, 1963, and 1994.
The last time Oregon played Penn State at University Park (Penn State's home turf) in 1964, Oregon won 22-14.