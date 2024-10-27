Oregon Ducks Uniforms Release: All-White 'Warp Speed' Uniforms for Michigan Game
Throughout the “Generation O” uniform releases for the Oregon Ducks, one combination was rumored, sometimes glimpsed, but never confirmed. A white and silver uniform with a color shifting number has been long suspected to take its place amongst the newest collection of innovative Oregon threads. On a sleepy Sunday morning after Oregon’s dominant win against Illinois 38-9, the Ducks released what seems to be their final “Generation O” creation for their upcoming game against the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor.
Dubbed “Warp Speed,” these uniforms are a solid white in the top, pants, shoes, and accessories. Like the previously released “Fly Era” uniforms, the shoulder pads contain a combination of carbon fiber wings and steel plating from Oregon uniforms of old. Details of silver and chrome run throughout the uniform. The number in the center is perforated, with a color changing green base, made to represent the head of a mallard duck.
The helmet is entirely chrome with wings on the sides. The facemask is also chrome and the visor is black. Emblazoned on the gloves is the Oregon “O” logo in silver with silver wings on opposing sides, a popular alternate logo for the football program.
“It feels like you’re in a race car vs. a football uniform,” said Todd Van Horne of Van Horne Designs, the father and son design firm duo that helps create each uniform for Oregon.
Oregon fans are encouraged to wear white when the Ducks make the trip to the “Big House.”
This uniform is a direct reference to Oregon’s last visit to Ann Arbor to play Michigan in 2007, dubbed “Blowout in the Big House.” That game was one of the first where former Oregon coach Chip Kelly worked as the offensive coordinator and began to change the way college football offenses were run. The famous “Statue of Liberty” fake and play by Jonathan Stewart and Dennis Dixon are heavily considered an iconic moment for the Oregon program, which makes sense as to why the two former Ducks were featured in the “Warp Speed” uniform reveal video.
“We also wanted to be able to honor the 2012 Oregon vs. USC uniform that had Oregon go down and storm LA. So, that had a lot of meaning with the ‘beetle’ number fill within it,” Quinn Van Horne from Van Horne Designs said.
Senior defensive back Jabbar Muhammad models the all white combination, as a remix of Star Wars music plays in the background, nodding to the “Storm Trooper” nickname Oregon’s white uniforms from the Marcus Mariota era have.
“When we’re wearing all white, we just want to be fast and aggressive. We want to play at warp speed,” said Kenny Farr, Oregon’s Football Equipment Administrator.
This latest uniform release is a part of the Ducks’ “Generation O” uniform line. This assembly of uniforms is an ode to a decade of the university and athletic program being known for their “O” logo, which is based off the outline of old Hayward Field and Autzen Stadium stacked on top of each other to look like an “O.” “Generation O” also acts as a love letter to the uniform designs of old, bringing several previously used Oregon uniform motifs into futuristic designs.
This uniform line, designed in part by Nike and Van Horne Designs, includes the “Gang Green” all-green combination worn during the Ducks’ season opener against the Idaho Vandals, the “Mighty Oregon” white uniform with green helmet and green pants (an ode to the 1997 Ducks team) worn for the rivalry game against Oregon State, the “Heroes” uniform designed by Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s wife Sauphia Lanning and the family for a special cause and the Michigan State game, and the “Fly Era” all black uniforms debuting against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Earlier this year, the all-white jersey for this combination was accidentally unveiled by the Duck Store, who posted an image of the jersey online before promptly deleting it. The white jersey also made an appearance in a recent Oregon video, which fans quickly pointed out did not resemble the previously released “Mighty Oregon” white uniforms with yellow and green detailing. Let’s just say, this uniform has been a secret of the Oregon Football Equipment Crew for a long time.
Oregon’s new uniform era is overseen by a group of football athletes and Oregon Equipment Administrator, Kenny Farr. The “Uniform Committee” chose particular decades of Oregon Football to honor through their uniform designs, and is crucial in approving designs before they’re manufactured by a company in Portland, Oregon. Farr joined the Oregon program in 2008 and is instrumental in the way Oregon utilizes their unique uniform designs.
You can see the “Warp Speed” take the field at the “Big House” on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 12:30 p.m. PT.
