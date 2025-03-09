Oregon Ducks Pushing For 5-Star Recruit Richard Wesley Over USC Trojans
EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans have been going head-to-head this offseason for some of the nation's most highly touted prospects, and this competition doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. The Ducks and Trojans have their sights set on yet another top talent that could provide exceptional support in the trenches for either program.
2027 defensive lineman Richard Wesley has reclassified for the 2026 class. The young lineman holds a total of 24 offers, and Oregon and USC have emerged as frontrunners for his commitment.
According to On3, USC currently has the highest odds of landing the five-star defensive lineman at 39.6 percent. Oregon isn’t too far behind, with a 34.7 percent chance of securing Wesley’s commitment.
MORE: Marcus Mariota Fights Back Tears, Reveals Advice As Keynote Speaker In Hawaii
MORE: San Francisco's Deommodore Lenoir Viral Reaction To Seahawks' DK Metcalf Trade Request
MORE: Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Seed Prediction: Schedule, Bracket, TV Channel
Wesley has already taken unofficial visits to both Oregon and Texas A&M in January. He also has an extensive list of visits planned throughout the months of March and April, including trips to Ohio State, Georgia, Texas, Miami, Oregon, USC, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M, according to ESPN.
Wesley also told ESPN that he plans to sign with a college program by the end of the year.
"I really can't say what the future holds for me," Wesley said. "I'm excited for more opportunities to go talk with these coaches and see what they're about. I'm really open to everyone that’s offered me and who really wants me in their program."
Wesley joined a group of elite former 2027 prospects who have reclassified into the 2026 class since the start of the new year. This list includes wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster (No. 21 in the ESPN Junior 300), tight end Mark Bowman (No. 23), running back Ezavier Crowell (No. 29), and cornerback Havon Finney Jr. (unranked).
Prior to reclassifying, Wesley was widely regarded as one of the nation's top recruits in the 2027 high school class. The 6-4, 250-pound defensive lineman was ranked the No. 2 player nationally, the No. 1 defensive lineman, and the No. 1 prospect in California, according to On3.
Wesley quickly established himself as one of the most sought-after high school defenders in the country after an impressive freshman season at Sierra Canyon in 2023, where he racked up 55 tackles and 10 sacks. He built on that success this past fall as a sophomore, delivering another dominant performance with 44 tackles, 16 of them for a loss, along with nine sacks and four forced fumbles.
"All the colleges I talk to have shown me their recruiting boards and told me I'm at the top of their list at the position regardless of class," Wesley said. "They've told me good things and they've told me the things I need to work on. I need to work on my violence. I've been grinding at that every single day."
Oregon is making a strong push to secure Wesley’s commitment as they compete with USC, which currently holds the No. 1 spot in the 2026 recruiting rankings, according to 247Sports. The Ducks sit just behind at No. 2. With Dan Lanning at the helm, Oregon has continued to attract elite talent, and Lanning’s recent six-year contract extension only strengthens the program’s long-term outlook.
Lanning’s vision for the Oregon Ducks is clear: bring multiple titles to Oregon while maintaining a strong recruiting presence against top-tier programs like USC. Securing Wesley would be another major step toward that goal, as the Ducks look to solidify their dominance in the trenches and dominate the recruiting trail.