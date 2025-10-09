Oregon vs. Indiana Matchup Could Reshape NFL Draft Boards
Expect fireworks on the field at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 11, as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers. Not only are both teams in the top-ten overall for scoring offense and defense, both squads boast talented players garnering plenty of NFL attention.
Recently on the Big Ten Network, analyst Jake Butt laid down a hefty claim for the Ducks' upcoming game.
“They might as well send Roger Goodell at this point, ’cause there’s NFL players all over the field," Butt said.
Matchup Madness
As Butt explained on the network, the Ducks and Hoosiers have several talent for talent matchups certain to make NFL scouts eager to report back to their respective teams.
"It's like pee wee football where football is a game of matchups and we've got seriously just such great matchups in here," Butt said. "Two complete alphas at head coach: Dan Lanning and Curt Cignetti. I mean those two guys are going to empty the clip in this game. They're going to have their teams ready. I've seen it, quarterback one and quarterback two in college football in Dante Moore and [Fernando] Mendoza right here - that's a great matchup."
The talent on the field on Saturday could reshape the NFL Draft boards for 2026 - it's a huge opportunity to boost draft stocks and is expected to be must-watch for NFL scouts. Both Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza and Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore are considered top-five draft-eligible quarterbacks.
Oregon’s list of 2026 NFL Draft hopefuls is a long one, featuring defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei, safety Dillon Thieneman, tight end Kenyon Sadiq, offensive tackle Isaiah World, center Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu, linebacker Bryce Boettcher, offensive linemen Emmanuel Pregnon and Alex Harkey, running backs Makhi Hughes and Noah Whittington, defensive tackle A’Mauri Washington, and linebacker Teitum Tuioti, among others.
Hoosiers' Electric Offense
Butt also highlighted that Indiana's passing game will be the hardest test so far for the Oregon secondary, who worked overtime to pressure an inaccurate Drew Allar for Penn State just two weeks ago.
Oregon's defense is what kept the Ducks fighting against Penn State, as Oregon contained the Nittany Lions to just three points entering the half and a defensive back Dillon Thieneman pick off of Allar that was double covered sealed the Ducks' win in double overtime.
Watch for Oregon freshman cornerback Brandon Finney Jr., who is the youngest athlete to start at his particular position for the Ducks since 2017.
It's also important to note that defensive back Ify Obidegwu (who played in the previous game), and defensive back Kingston Lopa are also both freshmen slotted in the secondary for Oregon that continue to perform well, but need to step up for Indiana's Fernando Mendoza long passes.
Ducks Need to Figure Out Hoosier Run Defense
Indiana's run defense has been dominant this season - beyond a big run given up to Notre Dame = the Hoosiers have been competent in shutting down the ground game. Oregon running backs like Jayden Limar, Jordon Davison, Noah Whittington, and Dierre Hill Jr. will have their hands full finding gaps and evading defenders.
MORE: Indiana Coach Curt Cignetti Doesn't Bite On Oregon Ducks NIL Comments
MORE: Oregon's Dan Lanning Gives Brief Injury Update Before Massive Game vs. Indiana
MORE: Oregon Ducks Release Grateful Dead Tribute Shoe Ahead of Themed Wisconsin Game
A History of Scouts Watching The Ducks
This Indiana game isn't the first time buzz around NFL scout appearances surrounded the Ducks. Most recently, there were 18 scouts attending Oregon's game at Penn State, as reported by Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.
For Oregon's home games against Oklahoma State and Oregon State, more than six scouts from across the NFL were present for each game studying Oregon athletes. That includes the Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and more.
Oregon's road game against Northwestern also saw the arrival of several NFL scouts. So much so, CBS Sports made a social media post about their attendance.
With talent on both teams worthy of professional contracts, fans should expect even more of an NFL presence as the Hoosiers travel to the Emerald Valley to face the Ducks.