Can Oregon Ducks Flip 5-Star Quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele From Cal?
Five-star quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele is currently a Cal 2025 commit but has been heavily recruited by both Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart over the past month. The Oregon quarterback target actually pushed back his visit to the Georgia Bulldogs so he could experience the Big Game rivalry between the Stanford Cardinal and the California Golden Bears.
Sagapolutele witnessed a come from behind Cal victory over Stanford at California Memorial Stadium, 24-21. The crowd rushed the field once the clock hit double zeroes and the Axe Trophy ended up staying put in Berkeley. A convincing showing in front of the five-star recruit from Hawaii who has been committed to the Golden Bears since July 8.
“I would say it’s everything. They checked off all the boxes, for sure. The coaching staff is great. Coach Wilcox, Coach Bloesch and Coach Gibert, when I first got that offer, they were hard on me, continuing to keep recruiting me. Of course their offense is great and it’s a place I'm going to continue to develop to get ready for the NFL. I’ll be getting a great degree and I’m just grateful it’s the school I’ll be attending.”- Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele on Cal
Georgia had to adjust to Sagapolutele's schedule, but he will be in Athens for the season finale against Georgia Tech on Friday, Nov. 29. As for the Ducks, he visited Eugene back on Oct. 26 and saw the dominating victory over the Big Ten's Illinois Fighting Illini, 38-9. A return visit to Oregon does not seem likely with the early signing period opening on Dec. 4.
“The players look like they are fully bought into what Coach Lanning is building and the offense the quarterback has full command and is in control of protections.”- Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele on Oregon
Sagapolutele's senior season ended early for Ewa Beach due to a rib injury that he suffered in the HHSAA Open Division Playoffs on Nov. 16. In his final high school season, Sagapolutele threw for 3,404 passing yards along with 46 touchdowns against three interceptions.
"I don’t think I’ll change my mind (from Cal) unless I see something outstanding from a different place."- Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele on Cal
He finished his high school career throwing for a staggering 10,653 passing yards, 114 touchdowns, and a completion rate of 64.3%. Sagapolutele passed current Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel for the Hawaii high school passing yards record.
MORE: Who Will Oregon Ducks Face in Big Ten Championship Game: Ohio State, Indiana?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Schedule: Washington Huskies Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast Announced
MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update: Tez Johnson, Marcus Harper II, Jordan Burch
MORE: Is 4-Star Tight End Andrew Olesh Flipping From Michigan Wolverines To Oregon Ducks?
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Oregon Ducks 5-Star Target Anthony Jones Says Dan Lanning 'Keeps It Real'
MORE: Oregon Ducks Commit Brandon Finney Visiting Eugene Amid Penn State Flip Rumors
MORE: Washington Huskies' Jedd Fisch Reveals Quarterback Plans Against Oregon Ducks
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert, Denver Broncos' Bo Nix to Play in Primetime
MORE: Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota To Replace New York Giants' Daniel Jones?
MORE: Pat McAfee: Dan Lanning 'Feels Pretty Committed' To Oregon Ducks Amid NFL Coach Rumors
MORE: No. 1 Oregon Ducks Emerge As Massive Favorites Over Washington Huskies