Rick Neuheisel Picks Oregon Ducks to Beat Ohio State: Autzen 'Going To Be Maniacal'
Former Pac-12 coach Rick Neuheisel now works for CBS Sports, and he recently picked the No. 3 Oregon Ducks to beat the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 12. The only member of the CBS panel to pick Oregon, Neuheisel offered a memorable quote about the effect Autzen Stadium has on opposing teams.
Neuheisel said, "I agree with all of you guys. You're impeccable with your information, but have you ever been to Autzen when those people get turnt out? This is going to be wild. This is going to be maniacal, and Eugene will come to life."
Neuheisel took a couple of trips to a hostile Autzen Stadium while coaching at Washington from 1999-2002 and at UCLA from 2008-2011.
"Dillon Gabriel also knows how to play on this stage, having done it against your Longhorns a year ago," Neuheisel said to fellow CBS Sports analyst Brian Jones. "Over 100 yards rushing yards in that game. I'm taking the Ducks. The Ducks are winning at home."
When DraftKings Sportsbook released the initial betting odds for the Ducks vs. Buckeyes matchup, Ohio State was favored by 4.5 points. As the game inches closer, the spread still favors the Buckeyes but only by three points. In addition, the over/under total is set at 53.5 points.
CBS Sports Aaron Taylor believes Ohio State will win, citing the Buckeyes improvements on the offensive line as well as Gabriel's ability to protect the football.
"I think the Buckeyes are going to win this ball game, and it's really interesting because this is the best offensive line that Ohio State has had in the last five years," said Taylor. "And to win on the road against a good team, you're gonna have to be able to run the ball. I believe they can do that. But the Ducks offensive line is really gelling at the right time. Moving Poncho to the center position has really helped them out. Dillon Gabriel has to protect the football, I don't think he does. Ohio State wins."
While nobody knows if Neuheisel's pick is the right one yet, he is certainly correct about Autzen. With ESPN's College GameDay coming to town, the Oregon fans will be ready to go starting as early as 6 a.m. when the show airs.
Kickoff is scheduled for prime time, 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC. The sun should set over Eugene near halftime, and Ducks fans have been instructed to wear black. The night time crowd is sure to be rocking for the first ever top-5 let alone top-3 matchup held in Autzen.
