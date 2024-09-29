Ducks Digest

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Bucky Irving Scores First NFL Touchdown Against Philadelphia

Former Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving scored his first touchdown of his early NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Charlie Viehl

Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) during the first half at Raymond James Stadium.
Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving scored his first NFL touchdown on Sunday, Sept. 29 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers drafted Irving in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft, and he has had an impressive start to his young career.

As the Buccaneers face the Philadelphia Eagles, Irving is leading his team with 46 rushing yards on nine carries at the end of three quarters. Irving also has one reception.

Irving's touchdown rush extended the Buccaneers lead over the Eagles to 30-16 after the Philadelphia defense returned the two-point conversion.

Tampa Bay entered the season with Rachaad White as the presumed No. 1 running back, but the Buccaneers coaches have not been able to keep Irving off the field as he continues to earn more carries. In the team's first four games, Irving is averaging over 50 rushing yards a game, not bad numbers for a second-string running back.

The former Oregon Ducks star was limited in practice with a hamstring injury during the week, but he is clearly active for the Bucs' matchup with the Eagles. White was also listed on the injury report with food poisoning, paving the way for Irving to score his first career touchdown.

MORE: What's The Drama: Oregon Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Former Duck Bryan Addison Heated Exchange

MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: 5-Star Wide Receiver Commit Dallas Wilson at Colorado Game

MORE: Oregon Ducks Wide Receiver Tez Johnson Breaks School Record vs. UCLA Bruins

MORE: Oregon Ducks Offensive Lineman Josh Conerly Jr. Reveals Relationship with Phil Knight

MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting 'Dark Horse' to Flip Ohio State Buckeyes Five-Star Commit

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning On Bryan Addison Possible Targeting on Terrance Ferguson

Published |Modified
Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is a 23-year old Boston College graduate and is an Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans beat reporter for On SI. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

Home/Football