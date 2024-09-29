Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Throws First Career NFL Touchdown Pass
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix threw his first touchdown pass in his young NFL career as the Denver Broncos are on the road against the New York Jets.
Down 6-0 in the third quarter against the Jets, Nix found Broncos wide receiver Cortland Sutton for an eight-yard touchdown. The rookie quarterback came into Week 4 with two rushing touchdowns, but he had yet to throw for a score.
Nix and the Broncos failed to score in the first half on a rainy afternoon in MetLife Stadium, but Sutton was wide open in the end zone for Nix's first touchdown pass. The former Oregon Ducks' first score through the air gave Denver a 7-6 lead over the Jets.
Through the first three quarters, Nix has completed 10 of 22 passes for 53 yards in the rain.
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has also struggled with the wet conditions, completing under 60 percent of his passes. The Jets have yet to find the end zone against a stout Broncos defense.
At the start of the fourth quarter, the Jets kicked another field goal to take a 9-7 lead. Nix and the offense should have a few more opportunities to score before the clock hits 0:00.
