Oregon Ducks' 'Violent' Jordan Burch Earns 3 Honors For Dominating Michigan State Spartans
Oregon Ducks defensive end Jordan Burch dominated in Oregon's 31-10 win vs. Michigan State, posting a career-high 2.5 sacks. Burch is the first Duck since 2007 to record at least 2.5 sacks in a game in Autzen Stadium.
Burch also became the first Oregon Duck to earn Big Ten defensive player of the week for his performances. Burch racked in the awards, also earning Reese's Senior Bowl Co-Defensive Player of the Week and the Shrine Bowl Breakout Defensive Player of the Week.
Burch finished the game with four tackles and his first career fumble recovery. After the game, Oregon coach Dan Lanning raved about the transfer from South Carolina, who put on 13 pounds of muscle this offseason.
“He’s playing with great violence and he’s the kind of person that shouldn’t be blocked one on one," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said about Burch. "We’re doing a good job defensively of creating one-on-one opportunities for him, and he’s doing a good job of taking advantage of those. He’d be the first one to tell you that."
Burch is tied for No. 1 in the Big Ten with five sacks through five games this season, a career high. In his second season at Oregon, Burch is hitting his stride.
"Great rushes start with great coverage," Lanning continued. "It starts with other guys on the front that do a great job rushing that makes him have a one on one. He’s been able to take advantage of those and that’s what we expect from Jordan.”
Ahead of the 2024 college football season, Burch made The Athletic’s "Freak List" for the second straight year, a list curated by Bruce Feldman to compile all of the most ridiculous athletes in college football.
“I love we have competition because the offense is talking and we’re talking too," Burch said during Oregon's fall football camp. "Anytime we have like sprints on the line or any little extra workout, you know, we’re all talking to each other and it pushes each player on the team.”
Burch and the Ducks have their biggest test yet this Saturday, Oct. 12. In a battle of two undefeated teams, the No. 3 Ducks host No. 2 Ohio State in one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of the 2024 college football season.
It will be the first-ever top-five showdown in Autzen Stadium history, and ESPN's "College GameDay" pregame show will be on site Saturday morning.
HOW TO WATCH
The Ducks (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) and Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) kick off at 4:30 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium on Oct. 12. The TV broadcast for the game is NBC.
