Everything Michigan State Coach Jonathan Smith Said About Oregon Ducks: 'Hostile'
Michigan State Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith knows a thing or two about facing the Oregon Ducks.
That experience didn't help him too much in Autzen Stadium during MSU's 31-10 loss to the Ducks. The former Oregon State coach made his return to the state after being the Beavers' head man for the past six years, which included a 2-3 record against the Ducks.
He was asked about returning to the Beaver State after the game but admitted that the emotions of it all wasn't something he was concerned about heading into Eugene.
“I was focused on the task, and this is a hostile place," Smith said. "It was nice to see some familiar faces all yesterday at the hotel, even in today. That part was nice.”
Early in the first half, it seemed as if Smith's Spartans had an answer for the Ducks. Michigan State's defense forced an opening-drive three-and-out before the offense got down all the way to Oregon's two-yard line. However, Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles fumbled away the Spartans' only relevant chance at scoring aside from two late drives in the fourth quarter, Chiles lost the ball on first and goal to give Oregon possession back.
"They've got a good team, and they came and played well tonight, way better than we did, forced some issues on us, and we've got to find a way to respond and get better," Smith said. "You know, you look at the game, a couple early turnovers that we got in the end zone were huge. Obviously, we turned it over early that was not ideal, and then I think it really separated into half of them scoring a touchdown, making 21-0. Challenged the guys at halftime, like ‘Hey, we need to play four quarters.’ I thought we did that, but we just did not play well enough against a really good team that, you know, they found ways to separate."
Oregon took a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter but it came in between two drives that ended in red-zone interceptions from Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel. The Spartans' defense was giving them a chance.
However, this chance was short-lived. The Ducks answered the two red-zone turnovers with back-to-back touchdown drives headed into halftime. What was once a close game was suddenly a 21-0 deficit for Smith and the Spartans.
Smith was unable to capture the magic that he and the Beavers had in 2022 when Oregon State upset Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his team in a 38-34 win in Corvallis. He and the Spartans won't get another shot to beat the Ducks in the regular season until the two teams meet again in 2026 in East Lansing.
Up next for Lanning and company is a potential top-five matchup with the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 12.
