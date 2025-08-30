Ducks Digest

LIVE UPDATES: Oregon Ducks Open 2025 Season Against Montana State Bobcats

The returning Big Ten Conference Champions Oregon Ducks are looking to defend their title and re-run a program first 13-0 regular season with an Autzen Stadium opener against the Montana State Bobcats. Follow along for live updates including injuries, top plays, and more.

Ally Osborne

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads his team during the entry walk as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads his team during the entry walk as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks open their 2025 season looking to live up to last years' historic 13-0 regular season and first ever Big Ten Conference title with an Autzen Stadium home game against the Montana State Bobcats.

Redshirt Sophomore Dante Moore will assume the starting quarterback position after mentoring under Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel the previous season. Moore was working out with the ones group during pregame warmups.

During the offseason, offensive coordinator Will Stein called this years' Ducks a "weird veteran" team with older transfer athletes like junior defensive back Dillon Thieneman (Purdue transfer) and redshirt junior running back Makhi Hughes (Tulane transfer) joining long-time Ducks like senior running back Noah Whittington, junior linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, and senior linebacker Bryce Boettcher.

Follow along below for live in game updates.

Oregon quarterbacks line up to take a snap as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Sta
Oregon quarterbacks line up to take a snap as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

PREGAME

The Ducks announce pregame that their game captains include running back Noah Whittington, center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, linebacker Teitum Tuioti, and linebacker Bryce Boettcher. All captains for this game are veterans of the Oregon team.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore during warmups with the quarterbacks as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore during warmups with the quarterbacks as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (2) during warm
Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (2) during warm ups before a game against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Montana State announces former Stanford Quarterback will start

The Montana State Bobcats named signal-caller Justin Lamson as the starter under center. He's a face Oregon has defeated before as Lamson previously played for the Stanford Cardinal.

After two years with Stanford, including a 42-6 Oregon Duck victory on the road in the final year of both teams being apart of the Pac-12 Conference, Lamson used the transfer portal to reach Montana State.

Oregon players arrive at Autzen Stadium as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadiu
Oregon players arrive at Autzen Stadium as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dante Moore starts for Oregon

During a recent episode of SportsCenter, ESPN college football analyst Tom Luginbill said that he has some concerns about Moore entering his first full season as a starter in Eugene.

"I think it's Dante Moore, and a lot of this has to do with the fact that 12 years of quarterback play combined between Dillon Gabriel and Bo Nix, that's what Oregon was playing with," Luginbill said. "They go from that to losing four starters in the offensive line. You lose Evan Stewart, maybe the primary playmaker is going to be a true freshman Dakorien Moore. You bring in Makhi Hughes over from Tulane from the transfer portal for the run game."

Ally Osborne
ALLY OSBORNE

A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.