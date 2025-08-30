LIVE UPDATES: Oregon Ducks Open 2025 Season Against Montana State Bobcats
The Oregon Ducks open their 2025 season looking to live up to last years' historic 13-0 regular season and first ever Big Ten Conference title with an Autzen Stadium home game against the Montana State Bobcats.
Redshirt Sophomore Dante Moore will assume the starting quarterback position after mentoring under Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel the previous season. Moore was working out with the ones group during pregame warmups.
During the offseason, offensive coordinator Will Stein called this years' Ducks a "weird veteran" team with older transfer athletes like junior defensive back Dillon Thieneman (Purdue transfer) and redshirt junior running back Makhi Hughes (Tulane transfer) joining long-time Ducks like senior running back Noah Whittington, junior linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, and senior linebacker Bryce Boettcher.
Follow along below for live in game updates.
PREGAME
The Ducks announce pregame that their game captains include running back Noah Whittington, center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, linebacker Teitum Tuioti, and linebacker Bryce Boettcher. All captains for this game are veterans of the Oregon team.
Montana State announces former Stanford Quarterback will start
The Montana State Bobcats named signal-caller Justin Lamson as the starter under center. He's a face Oregon has defeated before as Lamson previously played for the Stanford Cardinal.
After two years with Stanford, including a 42-6 Oregon Duck victory on the road in the final year of both teams being apart of the Pac-12 Conference, Lamson used the transfer portal to reach Montana State.
Dante Moore starts for Oregon
During a recent episode of SportsCenter, ESPN college football analyst Tom Luginbill said that he has some concerns about Moore entering his first full season as a starter in Eugene.
"I think it's Dante Moore, and a lot of this has to do with the fact that 12 years of quarterback play combined between Dillon Gabriel and Bo Nix, that's what Oregon was playing with," Luginbill said. "They go from that to losing four starters in the offensive line. You lose Evan Stewart, maybe the primary playmaker is going to be a true freshman Dakorien Moore. You bring in Makhi Hughes over from Tulane from the transfer portal for the run game."