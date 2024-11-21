Oregon Ducks Basketball Injury Update: Ra'Heim Moss Expected to Play vs. Oregon State
Oregon Ducks men's basketball will reportedly be getting back a key depth piece for Thursday night's rivalry matchup against the Oregon State Beavers in Corvallis.
Per reports from college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Oregon guard Ra'Heim Moss will suit up vs. Oregon State (4-0) after missing Saturday's 82-61 win over the Troy Trojans due to a knee injury. A transfer from Toledo, Moss has averaged 3.7 points and 4.0 rebounds during his first three games as a Duck.
Oregon head coach Dana Altman said Tuesday that he expected Moss would be ready to play despite the injury.
"He practiced some today," Altman said of Moss. "I don't know for sure, but we'll see how he plays tomorrow, but I anticipate that he'd be ready to play."
Moss hasn't made a major impact scoring-wise so far this season, but his value has been felt elsewhere. He played 24 minutes in the 80-70 overtime win over Portland on Nov. 12. Despite finishing with just four points on 1 of 6 shooting, he added five rebounds and three steals while making key plays that ultimately made a difference in what turned out to be a tighter game than expected.
In the season-opening win over UC Riverside, he had just four points but tallied four rebounds and four assists.
Averaging a career-high 15.5 points last year at Toledo to go along with 5.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists, it's clear that Moss will have a big scoring night at some point this season. He failed to reach double figures in scoring just three times last season while reaching the 20-point mark on seven occasions. This was highlighted by a career-best 24 points in a 77-72 win over Ball State last January.
Moss arrived to Eugene this offseason as a member of Oregon's four-man transfer class alongside Brandon Angel (Stanford), Supreme Cook (Georgetown) and TJ Bamba (Villanova). According to 247Sports' rankings, Moss was a four-star recruit in the transfer portal before committing to Oregon on April 29. Bamba and Angel were also four-star transfers while Cook was listed as a three-star.
Moss and the Ducks will look to silence the Beavers on the road before heading to Las Vegas for the Players Era Festival Tournament next week. Oregon will face off against the Texas A&M Aggies (Nov. 26) and San Diego State Aztecs (Nov. 27) at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
