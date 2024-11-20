How to Watch Oregon Ducks Men's Basketball vs. Oregon State: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team is off to a 4-0 start in the 2024-25 season. The Ducks have wins over UC Riverside, Montana, Portland, and Troy. Their next game is a road test at Oregon State.
The Beavers are also 4-0 on the season.
How to Watch
The 4-0 Oregon Ducks will face the 4-0 Oregon State Beavers on Thursday at 7 pm PST on ESPN+. The game will be played at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis.
Oregon vs. Oregon State Preview
They will be each team’s biggest test thus far into the season. The Ducks have faced UC Riverside, Montana, Portland, and Troy in their undefeated start. The Beavers have beaten Utah Tech, Weber State, Western Oregon, and CS Fullerton.
Even with their 4-0 start, coach Dana Altman and the Ducks look like a team that is still trying to figure out who they are. Oregon needed a last minute comeback to send the Portland game to overtime, where they ended up pulling away. The Ducks most consistent players so far have been center Nate Bittle (14.5 PPG, 9.3 RPG) and guard TJ Bamba (12.3 PPG). Oregon also got transfer Supreme Cook back for their last game against Troy, where he had 11 points and 5 rebounds off the bench.
Oregon needs to get more out of guard Jackson Shelstad. A year ago in his freshman season at Oregon, Shelstad averaged 12.8 PPG and was the Ducks biggest contributor outside of N’Faly Dante and Jermaine Couisnard. Dante and Couisnard are now both gone and more is being asked out of Shedstad. He has to be better, but there is a still a lot of time to adjust with the new roster and role. The Ducks will need him to take the next step when they enter Big Ten Conference play.
Oregon State, led by coach Wayne Tinkle, on the other hand has looked like the more complete team this season. They have beaten all four of their opponents by 19 or more points. The Beavers are led by guard Nate Kingz (16.8 PPG) and forward Michael Rataj (15.3 PPG, 9.5 RPG). Oregon State went 13-19 last season. This year will be interesting for them as they will be playing as a member of the West Coast Conference. The top teams in the WCC last season were Saint Mary’s, Gonzaga, Santa Clara, and San Francisco.
The Ducks won both matchups against the Beavers in the 2023-24 season.
Oregon vs. Oregon State Prediction
Oregon may have a higher ceiling, but they frankly just have not gelled yet. On the other side, the Oregon State team may have lower expectations but has looked about as dominant is they possibly could through their opening four games.
This is a spot where Dana Altman’s teams early in the season typically struggle before hitting the ground running.
In a low scoring game that comes down to the wire, the Ducks pull it out with some late shot making from their backcourt.
