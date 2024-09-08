Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Remain Ranked In AP Top 10 After Close Boise State Win

Where will the Oregon Ducks rank after beating Boise State 37-34 Saturday Night?

Olivia Cleary

Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

EUGENE- The Oregon Ducks pulled off a close victory over the Boise State Broncos on Saturday night, winning by just a field goal, 37-34. The Ducks began the 2024 football season ranked No. 3 in the nation, but after a closer-than-expected win over Idaho, they dropped to No. 7. Saturday's game against Boise State was another competitive matchup, potentially indicating that the once-ranked No. 3 Ducks could fall out of the AP Poll Top 10

However, the Ducks moved to No. 9 in the week three poll, down two spots from their previous position.

Boise State was relentless during Saturday's game, led by Heisman-caliber running back Ashton Jeanty. The Broncos gave themselves a good chance to upset the Ducks, but with the score tied at the end of regulation, the Ducks were able to move into field goal range. Oregon kicker Atticus Sappington nailed a 25-yard field goal to secure the win. 

"We sure like sweating around here," Lanning said after the game. "I have a sense of relief because of the result, but there are certainly a lot of things to fix." 

The Utah Utes are a team that has a good chance of making it into the top ten this week. Previously ranked No. 11, the Utes were able to start Big 12 play with a 23-12 win over Baylor. Miami may also make the top ten cut after blowing out Florida A&M 56-9. USC, one of Oregon's conference opponents, is off to a successful start and may also clinch a top ten ranking going into week three. The Trojans began the season strong, beating LSU 27-20, securing them a No. 13 ranking. USC then defeated Utah State 48-0 on Saturday, pushing them up to No. 11.

What does this mean for the Ducks? AP Poll voters will undoubtedly be rethinking where the Ducks stand following a second straight week of struggling to beat unranked programs. 

"It's a team that's finding our identity together," said Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel. "I think you see a bunch of guys being more and more connected as the weeks go on through practice, through games, and then you go through adversity like that and then you find a way to win. . . . I think you look at the things you can clean up and look how good you can be." 

The Ducks have goals of a Big Ten and National Championship. If the Ducks want to stay on the path to success, they will have to improve drastically heading into week three, specifically surrounding Oregon's offensive line, which gave up four sacks to Boise State, eight so far this season. 

Next week, the Ducks will head north to Corvallis, Oregon, where they will face the Oregon State Beavers at 12:30 p.m. PT. 

Here's the full week three poll:

1 Georgia

2 Texas

3 Ohio State

4 Alabama

5 Ole Miss

6 Missouri

7 Tennessee                          

8 Penn State

9 Oregon

10 Miami

11 USC

12 Utah

13 Oklahoma State

14 Kansas State

15 Oklahoma

16 LSU

17 Michigan

18 Notre Dame

19 Louisville

20 Arizona

21 Iowa State

22 Clemson

23 Nebraska

24 Boston College

25 Northern Illinois

