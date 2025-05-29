Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Underdogs vs. UCLA Softball: Preview, Prediction, Odds, College World Series

Oregon softball is headed back to the biggest stage in college softball. The Ducks will square off with longtime rival UCLA to kick off the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City. How to watch, betting odds, preview and prediction.

Olivia Cleary

Oregon’s Paige Sinicki, center, celebrates scoring a run off an Emma Cox home run during the third inning.
Oregon’s Paige Sinicki, center, celebrates scoring a run off an Emma Cox home run during the third inning. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks are back in the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2018, and seventh appearance of all-time. And they will open play in Oklahoma City against a familiar foe: the UCLA Bruins. 

Oregon’s Dezianna Patmon heads for home after hitting a game winning home run against Stanford to end the Duck’s remarkable r
Oregon’s Dezianna Patmon heads for home after hitting a game winning home run against Stanford to end the Duck’s remarkable run through the Eugene NCAA Regional Sunday night. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks (+270) are the underdogs vs. UCLA (-360) on DraftKings.

Thursday’s matchup between the No. 5 seeded Ducks and No. 9 seeded Bruins marks their second meeting at the WCWS and fourth meeting on the season. 

Oregon and UCLA met during the Big Ten regular season in Eugene. The three-game series was a back-and-forth battle with the Ducks ultimately coming out with the series victory. Oregon won game one 3-1, fell in game two 8-0 but bounced back in the rubber match with a 9-0 run-rule win. 

Although Thursday’s meeting is not the first meeting of the season between the two teams, the stakes are even higher as a loss could be a major setback and slow momentum as both teams look to advance and bring home a national title.  

Oregon’s Katie Flannery celebrates her home run against Stanford during the Eugene NCAA Softball Regional May 18, 2025.
Oregon’s Katie Flannery celebrates her home run against Stanford during the Eugene NCAA Softball Regional May 18, 2025. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon and UCLA are grouped with No. 12 Texas Tech and Ole Miss. The winners of the opening games will play each other on May 31, while the losing teams will meet in an elimination game on May 30. The WCWS continues June 1–6. 

How to Watch: 

No. 5 Oregon will take on No. 9 UCLA on Thursday, May 29. First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m. PT and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2. 

Oregon coach Melyssa Lombardi celebrates as the Ducks widen the score in the fifth inning against Stanford.
Oregon coach Melyssa Lombardi celebrates as the Ducks widen the score in the fifth inning against Stanford. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Preview: 

The stage is set for a familiar showdown as Oregon faces UCLA in the opening round of the Women’s College World Series. It’ll be the 131st all-time meeting between the two storied programs, who were once Pac-12 rivals and now stand as the only Big Ten teams to reach Oklahoma City. 

Oregon has been dominant all season long. The Ducks are the only team in the country ranked in the top 10 nationally in scoring, ERA, and fielding. They’re putting up 7.90 runs per game (4th), locking down opponents with a 2.40 ERA (8th), and flashing the leather with a .981 fielding percentage (3rd). 

The Ducks took the 2025 regular season series against the Bruins 2-1, winning the first and third games in Eugene. 

The Oregon Ducks celebrate their victory over Stanford to win the Eugene NCAA Softball Regional May 18, 2025.
The Oregon Ducks celebrate their victory over Stanford to win the Eugene NCAA Softball Regional May 18, 2025. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, the two squads meet in the WCWS for the first time since 2015, when UCLA came away with a 7-1 win. The Bruins lead the all-time series 97-33, but recent momentum is on Oregon’s side. 

Both teams reached Oklahoma City in dramatic fashion. UCLA was one out away from elimination before junior infielder Jordan Woolery crushed a two-run home run to force a decisive game three. The Bruins went on to clinch their WCWS spot with a win the following day. 

UCLA Bruins starting pitcher/relief pitcher Taylor Tinsley (23) celebrates after an out Saturday, May 10, 2025, during the Bi
UCLA Bruins starting pitcher/relief pitcher Taylor Tinsley (23) celebrates after an out Saturday, May 10, 2025, during the Big Ten softball tournament championship game against the Michigan Wolverines at Purdue University’s Bittinger Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. Michigan Wolverines won 2-0. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon’s Super Regional against Liberty was just as thrilling. After the Flames knocked out No. 1 Texas A&M in College Station, they came to Eugene ready to shock again. Game one was a back-and-forth battle, but senior Dez Patmon came through in extra innings, delivering the walk-off hit in the eighth to win the game. Oregon then went into game two firing on all cylinders, running away with a 13-1 win, clinching their spot in the WCWS. 

Prediction 

The Ducks have a great shot at beating the Bruins on Thursday. They already took the regular season series from UCLA and ended it with a dominant 9-0 run-rule victory, holding the Bruins to just three hits. That defensive effort wasn’t a fluke. Oregon is the only team in the country ranked in the top 10 in scoring, ERA, and fielding, making them one of the most balanced and dangerous squads in Oklahoma City. With that kind of all-around strength and a recent track record of success against UCLA, Oregon looks primed to take the next step in its postseason run. 

