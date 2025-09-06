Inside The Panthers

How to Watch: Pitt vs. Central Michigan

Here is where to find coverage of the Pitt Panthers' game against Central Michigan.

Mitchell Corcoran

Aug 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) returns a punt for an eighty-eight yard touchdown against the Duquesne Dukes during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will look to continue their strong start to the 2025 season against the Central Michigan Chippewas for their Week 2 matchup.

Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Eli Holstein
Aug 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Eli Holstein (10) looks to pass under pressure from Duquesne Dukes defensive lineman Ish Findlayter (rear) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Quick Preview

Pitt is coming off a dominant 61-9 Week 1 win over Duquesne. Desmond Reid stole the show with an 88-yard punt return touchdown in the first quarter and a 53-yard rushing touchdown at the start of the second half. Eli Holstein had a career high four passing touchdowns, two of which were caught by Cataurus "Blue" Hicks in the wide out's Pitt debut, including a one-handed grab in the corner of the end zone.

The defense held the Dukes to just 37 yards rushing and 208 total yards. Kyle Louis started his 2025 season strong with six tackles, three for a loss, and two sacks. He leads the ACC in sacks and tackles for a loss, and was named ACC Linebacker of the Week.

Central Michigan is coming off a 16-14 win over San Jose State in Week 1. The Chippewas hammered the rock to the tune of 50 carries for 247 yards and a touchdown. Nahree Biggins led the team in rushing with 18 carries for 102 yards. Trey Cornist wasn't too far behind with 99 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

The Chippewas also played three different quarterbacks. Joe Labas is Central Michigan's starter, and he went 5-for-10 passing with 56 yards and two rushes for seven yards. Angel Flores led the team in passing, going 3-for-3 with 59 yards, and added 30 yards on 12 carries rushing. The third quarterback, Jadyn Glasser, had four carries for seven yards.

History of Pitt vs. Central Michigan

This is the first-ever meeting between Pitt and Central Michigan. The Panthers will look to take a 1-0 series lead after Saturday's game.

How to Watch: Pitt vs. Central Michigan

The game will kick off at noon on ESPNU. This is the second noon kickoff for Pitt this season. Last week's game against Duquesne was also a noon kickoff on the ACC Network. Brian Custer will be doing the play-by-play and Max Starks will be the analyst in the booth.

The game will also be aired on 93.7 The Fan with Bill Hillgrove doing the play-by-play, Pat Bostick as the analyst and Dorin Dickerson on the sideline.

Published
Mitchell Corcoran
MITCHELL CORCORAN

Mitch is a passionate storyteller and college sports fanatic. Growing up 70 miles away in Johnstown, Pa., Mitch has followed Pittsburgh sports all his life. Mitch started his sports journalism career as an undergraduate at Penn State, covering several programs for the student-run blog, Onward State. He previously worked for NBC Sports, The Tribune-Democrat and the Altoona Mirror as a freelancer. Give him a follow on X @MitchCorc18.

