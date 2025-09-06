How to Watch: Pitt vs. Central Michigan
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will look to continue their strong start to the 2025 season against the Central Michigan Chippewas for their Week 2 matchup.
Quick Preview
Pitt is coming off a dominant 61-9 Week 1 win over Duquesne. Desmond Reid stole the show with an 88-yard punt return touchdown in the first quarter and a 53-yard rushing touchdown at the start of the second half. Eli Holstein had a career high four passing touchdowns, two of which were caught by Cataurus "Blue" Hicks in the wide out's Pitt debut, including a one-handed grab in the corner of the end zone.
The defense held the Dukes to just 37 yards rushing and 208 total yards. Kyle Louis started his 2025 season strong with six tackles, three for a loss, and two sacks. He leads the ACC in sacks and tackles for a loss, and was named ACC Linebacker of the Week.
Central Michigan is coming off a 16-14 win over San Jose State in Week 1. The Chippewas hammered the rock to the tune of 50 carries for 247 yards and a touchdown. Nahree Biggins led the team in rushing with 18 carries for 102 yards. Trey Cornist wasn't too far behind with 99 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
The Chippewas also played three different quarterbacks. Joe Labas is Central Michigan's starter, and he went 5-for-10 passing with 56 yards and two rushes for seven yards. Angel Flores led the team in passing, going 3-for-3 with 59 yards, and added 30 yards on 12 carries rushing. The third quarterback, Jadyn Glasser, had four carries for seven yards.
History of Pitt vs. Central Michigan
This is the first-ever meeting between Pitt and Central Michigan. The Panthers will look to take a 1-0 series lead after Saturday's game.
How to Watch: Pitt vs. Central Michigan
The game will kick off at noon on ESPNU. This is the second noon kickoff for Pitt this season. Last week's game against Duquesne was also a noon kickoff on the ACC Network. Brian Custer will be doing the play-by-play and Max Starks will be the analyst in the booth.
The game will also be aired on 93.7 The Fan with Bill Hillgrove doing the play-by-play, Pat Bostick as the analyst and Dorin Dickerson on the sideline.
