Pitt Football Offers Coach's Son

The Pitt Panthers offered a football recruit, who is the son of one of the coaches.

Dominic Campbell

Pitt Football Offers WPIAL star/Montour 2029 ATH Archie Collins IV, son of secondary/cornerbacks coach Archie Collins
archiecollins_4th on Instagram
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers had a busy recruiting weekend, which saw them offer a coach's son and a local recruit

Archie Collins IV announced on Twitter that Pitt safeties coach Cory Sanders offered him. Collins is the son of Pitt secondary/cornerbacks coach Archie Collins

Archie Collins Background

Collins plays for nearby Montour High School in Robinson Township, about nine miles northwest of Acrisure Stadium.

He just finished off his freshman season with Montour, where he helped his team finish with a 7-4 record, a 4-1 record in the WPIAL 4A Parkway Conference and a spot in the playoffs.

Collins played on both offense and defense, but his work as a safety earns him that offer from Sanders.

He made 42 tackles (22 solo), four tackles for loss, 15 passes defended and three interceptions in 2025.

His best play of the season came in the 34-13 win over West Allegheny in the regular season finale, as he made a big pick-six before halftime en route to the playoff-clinching victory.

Collins also excelled as a returner, with 14 kickoff returns for 374 yards, 26.7 yards per return, with a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the 34-14 loss to New Castle on Oct. 3.

He served as a two-way player for Montour, with 28 carries for 252 yards, nine yards per rush, and three rushing touchdowns and 23 catches for 265 yards, 11.5 yards per reception, and three receiving touchdowns.

Pitt Football Secondary/Cornerbacks Coach Archie Collins with son, Archie Collins IV, at Montour
archiecollins_4th on Instagram

Pitt Makes Collins His First Power 4 Offer

The Panthers made sure that they were the first Power 4 offer for Collins, before the best schools start coming in for his talents.

Collins already has offers from five mid-major schools, MAC schools in Akron and Miami (Ohio), plus Charlotte, Georgia State and UNLV.

With the father-son connection, it's likely that Collins stays home and thrives under Sanders and a system that prioritizes man coverage.

Dominic Campbell
DOMINIC CAMPBELL

Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.

