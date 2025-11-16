Pitt Football Offers Coach's Son
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers had a busy recruiting weekend, which saw them offer a coach's son and a local recruit
Archie Collins IV announced on Twitter that Pitt safeties coach Cory Sanders offered him. Collins is the son of Pitt secondary/cornerbacks coach Archie Collins
Archie Collins Background
Collins plays for nearby Montour High School in Robinson Township, about nine miles northwest of Acrisure Stadium.
He just finished off his freshman season with Montour, where he helped his team finish with a 7-4 record, a 4-1 record in the WPIAL 4A Parkway Conference and a spot in the playoffs.
Collins played on both offense and defense, but his work as a safety earns him that offer from Sanders.
He made 42 tackles (22 solo), four tackles for loss, 15 passes defended and three interceptions in 2025.
His best play of the season came in the 34-13 win over West Allegheny in the regular season finale, as he made a big pick-six before halftime en route to the playoff-clinching victory.
Collins also excelled as a returner, with 14 kickoff returns for 374 yards, 26.7 yards per return, with a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the 34-14 loss to New Castle on Oct. 3.
He served as a two-way player for Montour, with 28 carries for 252 yards, nine yards per rush, and three rushing touchdowns and 23 catches for 265 yards, 11.5 yards per reception, and three receiving touchdowns.
Pitt Makes Collins His First Power 4 Offer
The Panthers made sure that they were the first Power 4 offer for Collins, before the best schools start coming in for his talents.
Collins already has offers from five mid-major schools, MAC schools in Akron and Miami (Ohio), plus Charlotte, Georgia State and UNLV.
With the father-son connection, it's likely that Collins stays home and thrives under Sanders and a system that prioritizes man coverage.
WPIAL Class of 2027 with Pitt Offers
Sa'Nir Brooks-Aliquippa, RB/SS/ATH (Now Saint Frances Academy)
Larry Moon III-Aliquippa, DB (Now IMG Academy)
Zachary Gleason Jr.-Central Catholic, DB/ATH
James Halter-Central Catholic, OL (Notre Dame Commit)
Jimmy Kalis-Central Catholic, OT
Jon Sassic-Central Catholic, OL
Roman Thompson-Central Catholic, LB
Jance Henry-Central Valley, RB
Gabriel Jenkins-Imani Christian Academy, ATH (Top Eight)
Kemon Spell-McKeesport, RB
Javien Robinson-McKeesport, WR
Carter Bonner-Penn Hills, CB
Khalil Taylor-Seton La-Salle, ATH
Ryan Robbins-Upper St. Clair-OT
Armand Hill-West Mifflin, ATH (West Virginia Commit)
WPIAL Class of 2028 with Pitt Offers
Brandon Murphy-Clairton, ATH/DB
James "BooBoo" Armsrong-Hopewell, QB
DaeJour Pickney-Westinghouse, DE
