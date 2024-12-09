Pitt Walk-On DL Departs for Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers lost yet another player to the transfer portal, this time, in a walk-on.
Panthers redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Thomas Aden announced that he is entering the transfer portal after three seasons with the program. He'll have two years left of eligibility.
"To my teammates, coaches and everyone I've come across at the University of [Pittsburgh]. I would like to say thank you for everything throughout these past three years. The relationships made and experiences had will forever be held close to me. I was blessed with the opportunity to play within this program and will forever be thankful to those who helped me continuously grow into more and more of a man everyday.
"With that being said, I will be entering my name in the transfer portal with two remaining years of eligibility."
Aden played for St. Edward High School in Lakewood, Ohio, near Cleveland. He would spend a post-graduate season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., making 11 sacks and 20 tackles in 2021.
He would join the Panthers as a walk-on and didn't play in the 2022 or 2023 seasons. He managed to play 13 snaps this season, with appearances in the home blowouts of Kent State in Week 1, Youngstown State in Week 4 and Syracuse in Week 9.
Aden is the 11th Pitt player to announced their departure for the transfer portal. He is also the fouth defensive linemen, along with redshirt juniors Nakhi Johnson and Elliot Donald and redshirt freshman David Ojiegbe.
The other transfer portal departures include wide receivers in redshirt freshman Lamar Seymore and redshirt junior Daejon Reynolds, running backs in senior Rodney Hammond Jr. and redshirt freshmanMontravius Lloyd, plus redshirt juniors in quarterback Nate Yarnell, offensive lineman Terrence Mooreand defensive back Noah Biglow.
Pitt will have four defensive tackles on the roster going into next season, including rising redshirt juniors Sean FitzSimmons and Nick James, rising sophomore Francis Brewu and rising redshirt freshman Jahsear Whittington.
The Panthers also have defensive ends in sixth year Nate Temple, redshirt sophomore Jimmy Scott, redshirt freshman Maverick Gracio and freshmen in Zachary Crothers, Ty Yuhas, plus Borders and Edwards.
Pitt also has three incoming freshmen defensive ends from the Class of 2025. This includes Julian Anderson out of Blair Academy in Blairstown, N.J., Trevor Sommers out powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Denim Cook out of Bishop Hartley High School in Columbus, Ohio.
