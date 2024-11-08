Pitt Reveals Home Uniform vs. Virginia
PITTSBURGH -- The No. 23 Pitt Panthers revealed their home uniform for their Week 11 matchup vs. the Virginia Cavaliers on Nov. 9.
The Panthers will wear a typical home uniform, with a mustard yellow helmet and royal blue Pitt script, a royal blue uniform with mustard yellow numbers, Panther head and ACC logo, plus mustard yellow pants, with a royal blue stripe down each side as well as the Nike logo.
They have worn this uniform three times this season, in the 55-24 blowout of Kent State in the season opener on Aug. 31 in Week 1, in the 38-34 comeback over rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl on Sept. 14 in Week 3 and in the 41-13 blowout of rival Syracuse on Oct. 24 in Week 9.
Pitt wore a blue-on-blue uniform in two home games, a 73-17 domination of FCS opponent Youngstown State on Sept. 21 in Week 4 and a close, 17-15 win over Cal on Oct. 12 in Week 7.
Pitt comes into this one 7-1 overall, coming off of a poor, 48-25 loss to the No. 20 SMU Mustangs in Week 10. They dropped five spots in the AP Poll and six places in the Coaches Poll to No. 23 in the country.
The Panthers did land at No. 18 in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings, giving them a chance to make the field of 12 if they win out, starting with the Cavaliers.
Virginia is 4-4 overall and 2-3 in ACC play, with a bye week separating their last three games, all defeats. They lost 24-20 to Louisville at home in Week 7, 48-31 to No. 10 Clemson on the road in Week 8 and a 41-14 blowout to North Carolina at home in Week 9.
Pitt is 10-4 all-time vs. Virginia, including 7-2 since they joined the ACC in 2013. Pitt has only lost in 2014, 24-19 in Charlottesville, Va. and 30-14 at Heinz Field in 2019 against Virginia, while winning all of their other matchups.
The Panthers will face off against the Cavaliers at 8:00 p.m. on the ACC Network at Acrisure Stadium. This is their second straight game with that kickoff time and television channel. It is also the second primetime game at home and first on a Saturday in 2024 for Pitt.
