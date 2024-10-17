Pitt vs. Cal TV Ratings Released
PITTSBURGH -- The No. 22 Pitt Panthers faced off against the Cal Golden Bears in their ACC home opener at Acrisure Stadium on Oct. 12 and came out with the close, 17-15 win.
The game, which aired on ESPN for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff, saw 741,000 viewers tune in to watch the Panthers earn their sixth win of the season and achieve bowl eligibility in the process. according toSportsMediaWatch. The game ranked No. 14 overall for the weekend and fourth best for the 3:30 p.m. timeslot.
It also had the second highest viewers for an ACC matchup and the third highest of any ACC team playing in Week 7.
Stanford suffering a 49-7 blowout to rival in No. 11 Notre Dame on the road in the 3:30 p.m. slot on NBC saw 1.87 million viewers for top spot in the conference. No. 10 Clemson dominating Wake Forest in a 49-14 victory at home ranked as the highest ACC matchup with 1.30 million viewers at the noon timeslot on ESPN.
This was the first game for the Panthers on ESPN this season, with three games on ESPN2, one on ESPNU and on streaming.
It is the second highest viewership for a Pitt game this season, with their 38-34 comeback win vs. rival West Virginia at Acrisure Stadium in Week 3 on ESPN2 at 3:30 p.m. bringing in 1.15 million viewers serving as the most so far.
Pitt defeating North Carolina in their ACC opener on the road in Week 6 on Oct. 5 brought in 645,000 viewers in the noon slot on ESPN2, their third highest.
They also made their largest comeback in 50 years vs. Cincinnati on the road in Week 2 at noon on ESPN2, bringing in 304,000 viewers. Pitt vs. Kent State in the season opener in Week 1 at noon on ESPNU saw 83,000 viewers tune in.
The Panthers are now 6-0 for the first time since 1982, when Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino was a senior.
Pitt will play again on ESPN as they host rival Syracuse on Oct. 24 in Week 9, with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Volleyball Assistant Coach Earns National Recognition
- Pitt Football 2025 Commit Earns 4-Star Rating
- Pitt HC Named to National Award Watch List
- Pitt Women's Basketball Picked Last in ACC
- Pitt Named Winner of QB Transfer Portal
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt