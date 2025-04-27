Steelers Bring In Familiar Kicker
The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing in some insurance behind Chris Boswell at the kicker position, as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero confirmed the rumors of Pitt's Ben Sauls sticking in the South Side and joining the team as an undrafted free agent.
Two kickers, Miami's Andres Borregales and Arizona's Tyler Loop, were selected in this year's NFL Draft, and while Sauls didn't hear his name called, he now has an opportunity to audition for a role in the league in a familiar environment.
The Tipp City, Ohio, native spent his entire collegiate career at Pitt, signing as a member of its 2020 recruiting class.
Sauls' experience playing at Acrisure Stadium, notoriously one of the toughest environments to kick in across the entire league, undoubtedly enticed the Steelers in this case. Furthermore, they likely got a pretty good look at him as a prospect while sharing a practice facility over the past few years.
He was a Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award semifinalist in 2024 and was an All-ACC third team honoree after making 21 of his 24 field goal tries as well as all 44 of his extra point attempts.
He scored the fifth-most points in Panthers' program history with 278 and finished with a 81.3 percent field goal percentage alongside a 98.4 extra point percentage.
