Inside The Panthers

Pitt Needs Bounce-Back Win vs. Boston College

Check out the matchup between the Pitt Panthers and the Boston College Eagles.

Mitchell Corcoran

Nov 30, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Reed Harris (4) makes a catch for a touchdown in front of Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Rashad Battle (15) during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Reed Harris (4) makes a catch for a touchdown in front of Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Rashad Battle (15) during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers (2-2, 0-1 ACC) will look for a bounce-back win against the Boston College Eagles (1-3, 0-2 ACC) this weekend.

Pitt is coming off a 34-27 loss to Louisville. The Panthers held a 27-17 advantage at halftime, but squandered the lead by getting shut out in the second half.

Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Caullin Lacy (5) against Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Allen Bryant (26)
Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Caullin Lacy (5) runs after a catch against Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Allen Bryant (26) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Boston College is coming off a 28-24 loss to Cal last weekend. It was the Eagles' third consecutive loss of the season.

This is Pitt's fourth home game of the season, while this is Boston College's third away game. Both teams have yet to win a game in the ACC this year.

The Panthers lead the all-time series against the Eagles 18-16. Pitt has a home record of 10-7 and an away record of 8-9. Boston College won the last meeting 24-23 in Chestnut Hill last season, and Pitt's last win came at home in 2023, 24-16.

Injuries

Desomond Reid, Zach Crothers, Javon McIntyre, Tamon Lynum, Blaine Spires, Rashan Murray and Nilay Upadhyayula were all listed as questionable on this week's availability report. Starting left guard Keith Gouveia is out for the season and will be replaced by Ryan Carretta.

Boston College listed starting left tackle Jude Bowry as questionable. Bowry missed last week's game against Cal. Backup running back Jordan McDonald is also listed as questionable. He has 17 carries for 50 yards and a touchdown this season.

The Eagles also listed defensive lineman Kwan Williams, defensive back Isaiah Ferris, wide receiver Dawson Pough and linebackers Daveon Crouch and Bryce Steele as questionable. Defensive lineman Quintayvious Hutchins was listed as out.

Key Stats

Pitt Offense

Scoring: 39.3 points per game (17th in FBS)
Total: 403.0 yards per game (64th)
Passing: 301.0 yards per game (18th)
Rushing: 102.0 yards per game (123rd)

Pitt Defense

Scoring: 22.8 points per game (tied-60th in FBS)
Total: 310.8 yards per game (37th)
Passing: 236.8 yards per game (91st)
Rushing: 74.0 yards per game (7th)

Boston College Offense

Scoring: 37.7 points per game (28th in FBS)
Total: 444.0 yards per game (35th)
Passing: 344.5 yards per game (4th)
Rushing: 99.5 yards per game (126th)

Boston College Defense

Scoring: 27.5 points per game (98th in FBS)
Total: 329.8 yards per game (51st)
Passing: 205.8 yards per game (60th)
Rushing: 124.0 yards per game (50th)

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Mitchell Corcoran
MITCHELL CORCORAN

Mitch is a passionate storyteller and college sports fanatic. Growing up 70 miles away in Johnstown, Pa., Mitch has followed Pittsburgh sports all his life. Mitch started his sports journalism career as an undergraduate at Penn State, covering several programs for the student-run blog, Onward State. He previously worked for NBC Sports, The Tribune-Democrat and the Altoona Mirror as a freelancer. Give him a follow on X @MitchCorc18.

Home/News