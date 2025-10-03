Pitt Needs Bounce-Back Win vs. Boston College
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers (2-2, 0-1 ACC) will look for a bounce-back win against the Boston College Eagles (1-3, 0-2 ACC) this weekend.
Pitt is coming off a 34-27 loss to Louisville. The Panthers held a 27-17 advantage at halftime, but squandered the lead by getting shut out in the second half.
Boston College is coming off a 28-24 loss to Cal last weekend. It was the Eagles' third consecutive loss of the season.
This is Pitt's fourth home game of the season, while this is Boston College's third away game. Both teams have yet to win a game in the ACC this year.
The Panthers lead the all-time series against the Eagles 18-16. Pitt has a home record of 10-7 and an away record of 8-9. Boston College won the last meeting 24-23 in Chestnut Hill last season, and Pitt's last win came at home in 2023, 24-16.
Injuries
Desomond Reid, Zach Crothers, Javon McIntyre, Tamon Lynum, Blaine Spires, Rashan Murray and Nilay Upadhyayula were all listed as questionable on this week's availability report. Starting left guard Keith Gouveia is out for the season and will be replaced by Ryan Carretta.
Boston College listed starting left tackle Jude Bowry as questionable. Bowry missed last week's game against Cal. Backup running back Jordan McDonald is also listed as questionable. He has 17 carries for 50 yards and a touchdown this season.
The Eagles also listed defensive lineman Kwan Williams, defensive back Isaiah Ferris, wide receiver Dawson Pough and linebackers Daveon Crouch and Bryce Steele as questionable. Defensive lineman Quintayvious Hutchins was listed as out.
Key Stats
Pitt Offense
Scoring: 39.3 points per game (17th in FBS)
Total: 403.0 yards per game (64th)
Passing: 301.0 yards per game (18th)
Rushing: 102.0 yards per game (123rd)
Pitt Defense
Scoring: 22.8 points per game (tied-60th in FBS)
Total: 310.8 yards per game (37th)
Passing: 236.8 yards per game (91st)
Rushing: 74.0 yards per game (7th)
Boston College Offense
Scoring: 37.7 points per game (28th in FBS)
Total: 444.0 yards per game (35th)
Passing: 344.5 yards per game (4th)
Rushing: 99.5 yards per game (126th)
Boston College Defense
Scoring: 27.5 points per game (98th in FBS)
Total: 329.8 yards per game (51st)
Passing: 205.8 yards per game (60th)
Rushing: 124.0 yards per game (50th)
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Defense Preparing for Elite Boston College Passing Game
- Pitt Reveals First Injury Report vs. Boston College
- Pitt HC Reveals Starting QB vs. Boston College
- Injured Pitt WR Planning to Redshirt
- Which QB Gives Pitt the Best Chance to Win?
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt