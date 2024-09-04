Pitt Four-Star Target Sets Commitment Date
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have recruited one guard in the Class of 2025 for almost two years and they'll likely know his decision for his future in the coming weeks.
Derek Dixon, who plays for Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., spoke to Adam Zagoria and Sam Lance of Zagsblog.com and discussed his recruiting. He said that Sept. 27 is the date he expects for a commitment timeline going forward.
Pitt hosted Dixon on an official visit back on April 12. He has also visited Virginia, April 18, Syracuse last fall, Vanderbilt this past weekend and will make two more official visits to North Carolina on Sept. 6 and Arizona on Sept. 13.
He also said that he doesn't anticipate going back to visits any of his top schools and will make a decision once he's completed all of his official visits. All of the teams he visited/will visit are in his top six schools he announced on July 30.
“They have been recruiting me the longest and I’ve built a great relationship with their coaching staff," Dixon said to Joe Tipton of On3 on Pitt. "They have that program moving in a positive direction and think I can step in and keep moving it forward.”
247Sports rates him as a four-star, the third best player in D.C. No. 11 combo guard and the No. 58 overall recruit in his Class, respectively. On3 has him at No. 2 in D.C., No. 5 combo guard and No. 70 in the country, while Rivals ranks him at No. 16 combo guard and No. 68 in the United States.
Dixon held offers from other teams in ACC schools in Cal, Miami and Virginia Tech, Big East schools in Providence, and Xavier, Big Ten schools in Iowa, Maryland and Penn State, Big 12 schools in Kansas State and West Virginia, A-10 schools Fordham, George Mason, George Washington and Saint Joseph's, plus East Carolina, Bryant, Mississippi State and Norfolk State.
Dixon is an exceptionally talented guard. He possesses great shooting range and dribbling skills, as well as the ability to drive through contact to score at the rim and good vision to find his teammates for easy baskets.
He also played for Team Takeover on the Nike EYBL Circuit this past summer, while averaging 13.9 points, 3.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds at Peach Jam in Augusta, S.C. from July 13-21.
Dixon is one of a few recruits that has Pitt in their top 10 schools. This includes five-star guard Meleek Thomas (Top 7), four-star guards Isaiah Denis and Amari Evans (Top 10), three-star guard Omari Witherspoon (Final 3), four-star wing Davion Hannah (Top 9) and four-star forward Niko Bundalo (Top 8).
