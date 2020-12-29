Elite 2022 PG BJ Edwards Taking Time After Cutting List

Just like most teenagers, Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic point guard BJ Edwards couldn’t imagine life without his cellphone, but even for the most social teen, keeping 14 different conversations open with staffs from the different schools is a tall order.

“It was getting to be a lot,” Edwards said.

To that end, Edwards, a junior, cut his list to a more manageable six: Florida, Tennessee, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt, Georgia and Virginia Tech.

Edwards expounded on his reasoning for each school with Sports Illustrated.

Tennessee: “I love how they jumped on me early, and they tell me all the time that they know that I can get it done. Coach (Rick) Barnes really pushes players to be better versions of themselves and that’s something that’s attractive to me.”

Wake Forest: “Coach (Steve) Forbes is from where I’m originally from so I’ve known a lot about him before he went to Wake Forest and I like his style of play.”

Virginia Tech: “I talk to Coach (Mike) Young a lot and we have a good relationship. I love the fast break style that they have; I think it fits the way that I like to play.”

Florida: “Coach (Mike) White really develops his guards and we’ve been building our relationship a lot. I just like the way he uses his guards in a lot of different ways. I think I could be successful there.”

Georgia: “Coach (Tom) Crean has had the guys who got the league like Dwyane Wade, Victor Oladipo and Anthony Edwards, so that’s big for me. That’s my goal, so to have a coach who has experience getting guys there is something that is big.”

Vanderbilt: “Coach (Jerry) Stackhouse played a long career in the NBA and that’s something that’s important to me. To be able to learn from a guy who knows firsthand what it takes to get there is something that stands out.”

This season, Edwards is averaging 21 points, seven rebounds, three steals and six assists a game for the Fighting Irish (7-2).

Now that he’s cut his list, Edwards said he plans to cultivate his relationships and “hopefully” have a decision by the beginning of his senior season.

“I don’t think I’ll cut my list again,” Edwards said. “Just being able to get this list down will help me to have more serious conversations so I can make the best decision for me. I’ll take my time more now that my list is smaller.”