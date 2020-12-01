Tallahassee, believe it or not, is no longer just a football town.

The Florida State basketball program has recently established itself as a rising power in the ACC under longtime coach Leonard Hamilton. Already boasting multiple commitments from the SI99 and with more likely to come, the Seminoles' ongoing ascent up the college hoops hierarchy seems destined to continue.

Three Florida State verbal commits and two key Seminoles targets have been named nominees for the 2021 Sports Illustrated All-America team of high school boys' basketball players.

Listed below is the full breakdown of Florida State verbals and prime targets who rank among SI's top-99 high school seniors in the country.

COMMITS

C John Butler/7-0, 190/Greenville, S.C.

SG Matt Cleveland/6-6, 185/Alpharetta, Ga.

SG Jalen Warley/6-4, 175/Norristown, Pa.

TOP TARGETS

PF Michael Foster/6-8, 220/Phoenix, Ariz.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes across the country were evaluated for consideration as All-American candidates before the SI99 was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The list of 2021 Sports Illustrated All-American candidates was released on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and the group of student-athletes who just missed the cut will be unveiled throughout the remainder of December.