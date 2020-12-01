SI All-American Candidates: 1 Illinois Commit Named

Luke Goode, a shooting guard from Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Ind. who committed to Illinois in April, has been named a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate.

Goode chose the Fighting Illini over scholarship offers from Michigan State, Louisville, Butler and many more. The 6-foot-6 guard is arguably the top shooter in the high school class of 2021, combining deep range with the ability to launch on the move and from multiple platforms.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes were evaluated for the SI99—Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top-99 senior high school basketball players in the country—before the list of All-American candidates was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The SI99 was unveiled on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and more will be released throughout the remainder of December. Sports Illustrated’s final All-American teams for the 2020-21 prep hoops season will be announced in coming months.