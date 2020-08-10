SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Elite Forward Samson Johnson Commits to Connecticut

Jason Jordan

Last week, Connecticut men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley got a major boost to his backcourt landing DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.) elite shooting guard Jordan Hawkins; on Monday, Hurley boosted his frontcourt with the addition of Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.) center Samson Johnson.

RELATED: Elite SG Jordan Hawkins Blogs About His Commitment to Connecticut

Johnson picked the Huskies over Cincinnati, St. John’s, Xavier, Providence and Miami, among many others.

Johnson's NY Jawyhawks coach Jay David said the 6-foot-11 forward will bring instant versatility to Storrs. 

"He has the ability to play four positions," David said. "He'll also bring in 3-point shooting from he four spot. He shot close to 40 percent from three this season." 

RELATED: Elite Combo Guard Jalen Warley Commits to Florida State

Johnson and Hawkins join Archbishop Wood (Warminster, Penn.) point guard Rahsool Diggins to form the Huskies 2021 haul thus far. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Brock Bowers Highlights and Evaluation

Brock Bowers is tight end prospect from Napa High School in Napa, Calif. Bowers is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

SI All-American Candidate Weston Franklin Highlights and Evaluation

Weston Franklin is an offensive line prospect from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Franklin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

Caleb Williams Blog: Sooner Summit Approaches as Final High School Season Decision Looms

Caleb Williams, like many of the nation's top college football prospects, is mulling his 2020 football season while keeping track of college football's change of plans.

Caleb Williams

SIAA Superlatives: Most Versatile Prospects in the Class of 2021

SI All-American digs into some of the most versatile college football prospects in the class of 2021.

John Garcia, Jr.

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Poole Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Poole is a linebacker prospect from West Stanly High School in Oakboro, N.C. Poole is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

SI All-American Candidate Jaden Alexis Highlights and Evaluation

Jaden Alexis is a wide receiver prospect from Monarch High School in Coconut Creek, Fla. Alexis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

SI All-American Candidate Derek Wilkins Highlights and Evaluation

Derek Wilkins is a defensive line prospect from Santa Margarita High School in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif. Wilkins is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

Elite 2021 Combo Guard Jalen Warley Commits to Florida State

Warley picked the Seminoles over Memphis, Miami, Michigan, Oregon and Virginia.

Jason Jordan

SI All-American Candidate Rocco Spindler Highlights and Evaluation

Rocco Spindler is an offensive lineman prospect from Clarkston High School in Clarkston, Mich. Spindler is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American: Honorable Mention Tight End Prospects

SI All-American released its top 10 tight end rankings for the college football recruiting class of 2021 this week and follows it up with the top contenders who were also involved in the discussion.

Edwin Weathersby II