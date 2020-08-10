Elite Forward Samson Johnson Commits to Connecticut

Last week, Connecticut men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley got a major boost to his backcourt landing DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.) elite shooting guard Jordan Hawkins; on Monday, Hurley boosted his frontcourt with the addition of Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.) center Samson Johnson.

RELATED: Elite SG Jordan Hawkins Blogs About His Commitment to Connecticut

Johnson picked the Huskies over Cincinnati, St. John’s, Xavier, Providence and Miami, among many others.

Johnson's NY Jawyhawks coach Jay David said the 6-foot-11 forward will bring instant versatility to Storrs.

"He has the ability to play four positions," David said. "He'll also bring in 3-point shooting from he four spot. He shot close to 40 percent from three this season."

RELATED: Elite Combo Guard Jalen Warley Commits to Florida State

Johnson and Hawkins join Archbishop Wood (Warminster, Penn.) point guard Rahsool Diggins to form the Huskies 2021 haul thus far.