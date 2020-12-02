SI All-American Candidates: 1 Arizona State Target Named

Jaden Hardy, a shooting guard from Henderson, Nev. who is considering Arizona State, has been named a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate.

Hardy's final list of schools also includes Kentucky, UCLA, Oregon and Georgetown, among others. Among the truly elite prospects from his class, the 6-foot-4 dynamo is arguably the best pure scorer in all of high school basketball.

No other prospects ranked among SI's top-99 seniors in the country have committed to or are considering the Sun Devils.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes were evaluated for the SI99—Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top-99 senior high school basketball players in the country—before the list of All-American candidates was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The SI99 was unveiled on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and more will be released throughout the remainder of December. Sports Illustrated’s final All-American teams for the 2020-21 prep hoops season will be announced in coming months.