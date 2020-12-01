SI All-American Candidates: 1 Arkansas Commit Named

Chance Moore, a shooting guard from McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Ga. who committed to Arkansas in August, has been named a 2021 Sports Illustrated All-American candidate.

Moore chose Arkansas over scholarship offers from Georgia, LSU and Auburn among many others. The 6-foot-5 guard combines impressive overall athleticism with innate scoring instincts, attributes that should help him make an instant impact in Fayetteville.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes were evaluated for the SI99—Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top-99 senior high school basketball players in the country—before the list of All-American candidates was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The SI99 was unveiled on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and more will be released throughout the remainder of December. Sports Illustrated’s final All-American teams for the 2020-21 prep hoops season will be announced in coming months.