SI All-American Candidates: 1 Colorado Commit Named

Quincy Allen, a Colorado commit from Maret School in Washington, D.C., has been named a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate.

Allen pledged to the Buffaloes in July, choosing coach Tad Boyle's program over scholarship offers from Michigan, Florida and Louisville, among many others. Blessed with an impressive blend of size and skill, the 6-foot-7 wing figures to be among the Buffaloes' top offensive options as a freshman.

No other prospects ranked among the top-99 seniors in the country have committed to or are currently considering Colorado.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes were evaluated for the SI99—Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top-99 senior high school basketball players in the country—before the list of All-American candidates was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The SI99 was unveiled on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and more will be released throughout the remainder of December. Sports Illustrated’s final All-American teams for the 2020-21 prep hoops season will be announced in coming months.