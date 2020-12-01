The Kansas Jayhawks' quest for a national title last season was cut short through no fault of their own. But following the departures of All-Americans Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike, Bill Self's team entered 2020-21 with high expectations but a roster relatively low on star-level talent.

Good thing for Jayhawks fans, then, that Self and his staff have the chance to close typically strong on the recruiting trail.

Two Kansas commits and three key Jayhawks targets from the high school class of 2021 have been named Sports Illustrated All-American candidates.

Listed below is the full breakdown of KU commits and prime targets who rank among SI's top-99 high school seniors in the country.

COMMITS

PF K.J. Adams/6-7, 200/Austin, Texas



PF Zach Clemence/6-9, 210/Wichita, Kan.

TOP TARGETS

C Jonas Aidoo/6-11, 215/Charlotte, N.C.

SG Brandin Podziemski/6-5, 195/Delafield, Wisc.

SG Hunter Sallis/6-5, 175/Omaha, Neb.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes were evaluated for the SI99—Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top-99 senior high school basketball players in the country—before the list of All-American candidates was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The SI99 was unveiled on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and more will be released throughout the remainder of December. Sports Illustrated’s final All-American teams for the 2020-21 prep hoops season will be announced in coming months.