SI All-American Candidates: 1 Marquette Target Named

Jonas Aidoo, a key Marquette recruit from the high school class of 2021, has been named a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate.

The Golden Eagles aren't currently being considered by any other players who rank among SI's top-99 seniors in the country.

In late October, the 6-foot-11 big man trimmed his list to a top-10 that included Marquette. Also hoping to secure a commitment from the 6-foot-11 big man are Kansas, Wake Forest, Tennessee, Georgia, Miami, NC State, South Carolina, Providence and Houston.

Blessed with rare overall athleticism for his size and a 7-foot-4 wingspan, Aidoo is one of the most physically gifted centers in high school basketball. He already possesses shooting touch out to the three-point line, too, evidence of his sky-high long-term ceiling.

The 2021 Sports Illustrated All-American candidates team was released on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and the group of student-athletes who just missed the cut will be unveiled throughout the remainder of December.