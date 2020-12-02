SI All-American Candidates: 1 Texas A&M Commit Named

Manny Obaseki, a shooting guard from John Paul II High School (Plano, Texas) who committed to Texas A & M in March, has been named a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate.

Obaseki chose the Aggies over scholarship offers from Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Baylor, among others. He averaged 13.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game as a junior, leading Allen High School to its first district championship since 1992. The 6-foot-4 guard announced in Aprul that he would finish his high school career at John Paul II.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes were evaluated for the SI99—Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top-99 senior high school basketball players in the country—before the list of All-American candidates was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The SI99 was unveiled on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and more will be released throughout the remainder of December. Sports Illustrated’s final All-American teams for the 2020-21 prep hoops season will be announced in coming months.