SI All-American Candidates: 1 Texas Tech Commit Named

Jaylon Tyson, a small forward from John Paul II High School in Plano, Texas, is Texas Tech's lone commitment from the high school class of 2021 to be named a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate.

Tyson committed to the Red Raiders last May after visiting Lubbock for multiple home games during the 2019-20 season. He chose Texas Tech over scholarship offers from Oklahoma, Texas A & M, TCU, Creighton, Houston and more. The 6-foot-6 wing averaged 23.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game as a junior, earning First Team All-State honors and leading his team to a state championship.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes were evaluated for the SI99—Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top-99 senior high school basketball players in the country—before the list of All-American candidates was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The SI99 was unveiled on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and more will be released throughout the remainder of December. Sports Illustrated’s final All-American teams for the 2020-21 prep hoops season will be announced in coming months.