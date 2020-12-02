SI All-American Candidates: 1 Washington Commit Named

Washington commit Jackson Grant has been named a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate.

Grant pledged to the Huskies in November of his junior season. The Olympia (Wash.) product picked his home-state school over scholarship offers from Stanford, Wisconsin, Oklahoma and California, among others.

At 6-foot-9, 195 pounds, Grant is among the most versatile big men in high school basketball, capable of doing damage as a scorer and playmaker from all over the floor. He averaged 17 points and 11 rebounds per game as a junior, earning All-Area Player of the Year honors.

No other prospects ranked among SI's top-99 seniors in the country have committed to or are considering the Huskies.

