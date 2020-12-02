SI All-American Candidates: 1 Western Kentucky Commit Named

Western Kentucky commit Zion Harmon has been named a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate.

Harmon, from Marshall County High School in Benton, Ky., pledged to the Hilltoppers in March of his junior season, choosing Western Kentucky over scholarship offers from college basketball powers like Kansas, Louisville and Maryland. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound floor general averaged 25.4 points per game for Marshall County last season.

No other high school seniors who made the cut for the SI99 are committed to or considering the Hilltoppers.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes were evaluated for the SI99 – Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top-99 senior high school basketball players in the country – before the list of All-American candidates was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The SI99 was unveiled on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and more will be released throughout the remainder of December. Sports Illustrated’s final All-American teams for the 2020-21 prep hoops season will be announced in coming months.